Everything You Need to Know About Great American Community: GAC Family’s Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service

In May, GAC Media announced that its direct-to-consumer streaming service, Great American Community, would launch in the fall. GAC Media is the company behind the GAC Family and GAC Living channels. As of Monday, Great American Community is officially available for download in the major app stores. The streaming service features a selection of family-friendly content from many of your favorite GAC Family stars and experts in various fields. Several episodes of each of the 15 wholesome series are available to stream now and more content will be released in the future.

What Can You Watch on Great American Community?

Great American Community features short-form original series made specifically for the streaming service. You can find a selection of lifestyle and seasonal content in a variety of categories, including home and gardening, cooking, baking, fashion, health and wellness, and others. You will have the opportunity to hear from some of the GAC Family actors, as well as experts in each of these topics.

Below, you can find a list of the Great American Community series hosts.

Danica McKellar

Cameron Mathison

Trevor Donovan

Jill Wagner

Debbie Matenopoulos

Lauren Makk

Kym Douglas

Larissa Wohl Emily Hutchinson

Lawrence Zarian

Shirley Bovshow

Maria Provenzano

Jamie Tarence

Mahaila McKellar

Father Randy Mattox

Jacklyn and Cassie Collier

It won’t be long before Great American Community offers holiday content as well. The streaming service’s holiday season begins on Oct. 28, so be on the lookout for all of the festive programming to come. Plus, in the future, more GAC Family actors will make their debut in additional series on the platform.

At launch, a few episodes of each of the following series are available to stream. You can also see when new episodes premiere on Great American Community.

- “A Cheerful Heart and Home With Debbie Matenopoulos” (Mondays and Fridays)

- “Giving & Caring With Larissa Wohl” (Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays)

- “Affordably Fabulous With Lauren Makk” (Tuesdays and Thursdays)

- “Beauty and Blessings With Kym Douglas” (Wednesdays and Sundays)

- “Eden Living With Shirley Bovshow” (Thursdays and Saturdays)

- “Everyday Celebrations With Maria Provenzano” (Wednesdays and Fridays)

- “A Beautiful Life With Lawrence Zarian” (Mondays and Fridays)

- “Ready, Set, Roll With Jacks & Cassie Collier” (Mondays and Saturdays) - “The Sweet Life With Emily Hutchinson” (Tuesdays and Saturdays)

- “Southern Savvy With Jamie Tarence” (Mondays and Thursdays)

- “The Mindful Life With Mahaila McKellar” (Tuesdays and Saturdays)

- “The Happy Life With Cameron Mathison” (Tuesdays and Sundays)

- “Bits of Joy With Danica McKellar” (Mondays and Thursdays)

- “Farm and Family With Jill Wagner” (Wednesdays and Sundays)

- “Everyday Adventures With Trevor Donovan” (Wednesdays and Saturdays)

- “Faith in the Family With Father Randy Mattox” (Wednesdays and Sundays)

How Much Does Great American Community Cost?

Great American Community is available to stream for free. You do not need to pay any subscription fees to begin streaming.

Where Can You Stream Great American Community?

You can stream Great American Community in the U.S. at launch.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream Great American Community?

The Great American App is available for download for free on iOS and Android devices, as well as Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Android TV.

What Other Streaming Services Offer Wholesome Content?

If you enjoy the family-friendly content that Great American Community has to offer, there are several other streaming services worth considering.

Hallmark Movies Now is a streaming service that offers content created specifically for the platform, as well as titles from the Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, or Hallmark Drama. Another option is Chicken Soup for the Soul's streaming service, which features a collection of women’s lifestyle programming, including home, DIY, food, style, travel, reality, and weddings. This is a free ad-supported video-on-demand service. Frndly TV is a live TV streaming service with a primary focus on family-friendly content, including Hallmark titles.