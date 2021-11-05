Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Debuts Free, Ad-supported Streaming Service

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s ad-supported video-on-demand service is making its debut. It is currently available as a FAST channel on Plex, FreeCast, and Redbox. The official launch for the full Chicken Soup for the Soul AVOD service will be in the coming weeks. At launch, thousands of hours of women’s lifestyle content will be available to stream. The content library will also feature thousands of TV shows and movies.

The streaming service will include a packed library of programming covering many different interests, including home, DIY, food, style, travel, reality, and weddings. Ciao Italia, Pitchin’ In, Smart Home Nation, Wedding SOS, Yummy Mummies, and Rich Bride, Poor Bride will be available to stream. Users can also enjoy classic shows and movies from a variety of genres, including Drama, True Crime, Thrillers, Comedy, and Screen Legends.

Over the years, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has produced programming for various networks. With the launch of the AVOD service, audiences will have access to Animal Tales, Hidden Heroes, Vacation Rental Potential, Project Dad and Going From Broke.

“Chicken Soup for the Soul has been the world’s favorite storyteller since 1993, so I’m thrilled that we are continuing to enlighten and entertain our fans, now through TV and films,“ said Amy Newmark, author, editor-in-chief and publisher of the Chicken Soup for the Soul book series. “Our brand stands for hope, inspiration, and all the best in humanity, and our fans know that when content is brought to them by Chicken Soup for the Soul they will have a great experience.”

“With the addition of Chicken Soup for the Soul to our family of AVOD networks, Crackle Plus expands its audience to millions of primarily female viewers, providing our advertisers and marketing partners a hard-to-reach and underserved audience in the AVOD market,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus.

The Chicken Soup for the Soul streaming service is now available on Plex, FreeCast, and Redbox. In December, it will also be accessible on LG Channels, Stirr, XUMO, and VIZIO’s WatchFree.

Crackle Plus, owned by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, offers a wide selection of free, on-demand original content on Crackle, Popcornflix, and Truli. In July, the company revealed its plans for expanding its reach and invested in the streaming service.