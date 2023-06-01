Everything You Need to Know About NOW TV; Comcast’s New Live TV Service that Includes Subscription to Peacock

Cord cutting is driving spending on pay TV downward at a rapid rate. That’s why Comcast is launching a new live TV streaming service that meets customers where they are: in search of a good deal.

Comcast’s new live TV streaming platform NOW TV launches on Thursday, June 1. NOW TV was just announced last week, and the service is one of the cheapest live TV streamers on the market currently. If you’re a potential cord-cutter who wants to enjoy big savings on their entertainment outlay, keep scrolling to get all the details you’ll need about NOW TV.

What is NOW TV?

What is NOW TV? How Much Does NOW TV Cost?

How Much Does NOW TV Cost? Does NOW TV Come With a Free Trial?

Does NOW TV Come With a Free Trial? What Channels Are Available on NOW TV?

What Channels Are Available on NOW TV? Does NOW TV Carry Live Sports?

Does NOW TV Carry Live Sports? How Many Devices Can You Watch NOW TV on Simultaneously?

How Many Devices Can You Watch NOW TV on Simultaneously? How Do You Activate Free Peacock Account From NOW TV?

How Do You Activate Free Peacock Account From NOW TV? What Devices Can You Use to Stream NOW TV?

What is NOW TV?

NOW TV is a live TV streaming service newly launched by Comcast. It offers more than 40 live TV channels, plus 20 more free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels from partners like corporate streaming sibling Xumo Play. It features no long-term contracts, and free ad-supported membership to NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock, a $4.99 per month value.

How Much Does NOW TV Cost?

NOW TV has one subscription plan currently, coming in at $20 per month (plus tax where applicable). That’s $5 less expensive than Philo, which means that NOW TV presently holds the title of cheapest live TV streaming package on the market other than Frndly TV.

Does NOW TV Come With a Free Trial?

Sadly, no. Although it could add free trials in the future, at launch NOW TV does not offer customers a free viewing window.

What Channels Are Available on NOW TV?

NOW TV has a focus on entertainment offerings, and an emphasis on providing content the whole family can enjoy. Audiences will be able to enjoy quality nature and science programming on Discovery, watch hit movies on Sony Movie Channel, and enjoy the best in original holiday classics thanks to Hallmark Channel. Check out the complete channel list here:

A&E

Afro

AMC

Animal Planet

BBC America

BBC News

Comedy.TV

Cooking Channel

Crime+Investigation

Discover Channel

Discovery Life Channel

Food Network

Fyi GetTV

Great American Family

Great American Living

GSN

Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Drama

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

HGTV

History Channel

ID

IFC

Justice Central TV

Lifetime LMN

Magnolia Network

Military History Channel

Motortrend

OWN

Pursuit

Recipe.TV

Science Channel

Sony Movies

Sundance Channel

TLC

Travel Channel

The Weather Channel

Vice

WETV

Does NOW TV Carry Live Sports?

One of the tradeoffs that “skinny” live TV bundles like NOW TV must make in exchange for a lower price point is having fewer live sporting events, because of the higher carriage fees associated with sports channels. NOW TV does not offer any of the major cable sports networks like ESPN, FS1, or any regional sports channels.

However, the addition of a free Peacock account will grant users access to plenty of live sports. Peacock will get exclusive Big Ten football games this season (in addition to simulcasts), as well as an NFL regular season and playoff contest that viewers won’t be able to see anywhere else. Peacock also offers Notre Dame football, IndyCar racing, cycling, golf, tennis, MLB baseball, and more.

How Many Devices Can You Watch NOW TV on Simultaneously?

With all the talk of Netflix’s password-sharing restrictions these days, it can be tough to know where other streamers stand when it comes to watching the same service on multiple screens. Fortunately, users of NOW TV are allowed to watch up to three screens simultaneously.

How Do You Activate Free Peacock Account From NOW TV?

To start enjoying access to Peacock Premium, you must activate your subscription. You can do this via an email you will receive after purchasing NOW TV or simply by logging into your account. After, you will be able to watch Peacock Premium through the Peacock app.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream NOW TV?

NOW TV is not available on all streaming devices just yet. For now, users will need an Xfinity Flex 4K streaming box or Amazon Fire TV device to watch NOW TV. NOW TV can also be cast to any device that supports Chromecast Generation 1-4 models, or AirPlay (iOS 14.0 or better required). Customers can also watch NOW TV via the web or mobile devices.