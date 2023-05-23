Breaking: Comcast Launches New Live Streaming Service ‘NOW TV’; Includes 60 Channels, Free Peacock Premium

The live TV streaming marketplace will need to make room for a new competitor in the coming weeks. Comcast has announced that it will release a new live TV platform called NOW TV, which will offer users both linear TV and on-demand streaming thanks to the inclusion of Peacock.

NOW TV will cost $20 per month and include more than 40 live TV channels from A&E, AMC, Hallmark, and more. The service will also incorporate 20-plus free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels from NBC, Sky, and Xumo Play, and a subscription to Peacock Premium ($4.99 per month value) at no additional cost. Initially, the service will only be offered to Xfinity internet customers.

“With content and connectivity at the core of our company, we are uniquely positioned to build and deliver streaming entertainment offerings unlike anything else out there today,” Comcast Cable president and CEO Dave Watson said “NOW TV is a great example of how our company brings together its collective video experiences, innovative technology, and superior broadband service to deliver some of the best entertainment into one affordable streaming bundle.”

What Channels Will be Available on NOW TV?

NOW TV will launch with more than 40 cable channels, including some very popular networks. The complete list of cable channels available on NOW TV includes:

Which FAST Channels Will be Available on NOW TV?

NOW TV customers can discover and enjoy more than 20 free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels alongside NOW TV Live including NBC News NOW, Sky News, and the following genre-based channels from Xumo Play: Action Movies, Black Cinema, Bollywood & Indian Cinema, Comedy Movies, Comedy TV, Crime TV, Documentaries, Drama & Action TV, Family Movies, Food TV, Movies, Game Shows, Her Movies, Horror & Thriller, Kids TV, Reality TV, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Movies, Travel & Lifestyle TV and Westerns.

Will NOW TV Have Ad-Supported or Ad-Free Peacock?

A NOW TV subscription comes with the addition of Peacock Premium for free. This is Peacock’s ad-supported tier, so if customers want to go ad-free, they’ll still have to pay $9.99 per month for Peacock Premium Plus.

How Will You be Able to Watch NOW TV?

At launch, NOW TV Live and Xfinity Stream’s FAST channels will be accessible through the Xfinity Stream app on supported devices, including Xfinity Flex, Fire TV, iOS- and Android-powered devices, and via casting through Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast.