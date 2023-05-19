FITE+ Adds ‘Major League Wrestling’ to Stable of Pro Wrestling Streaming Options

There’s a new wrestling promotion debuting as a part of FITE+’s growing stable — Major League Wrestling.

Now, MLW’s weekly show “Fusion” will stream on FITE+, as well as all of MLW’s premium live events, starting with MLW: Battle RIOT V: Special Edition on May 18. The first episode of “Fusion” will stream on May 25.

“Adding MLW Fusion to FITE+ is hugely important to what we set out to do – create a one-stop-shop with a low subscription rate for the most exciting promotions in Pro Wrestling and other combat sports,” said FITE COO Michael Weber. “[MLW founder and CEO Court Bauer] is probably the only major wrestling promoter who spent time as a writer at WWE – and in Fusion you can see that influence week after week in the storylines and the action.”

Reelz debuted MLW programming in the form of MLW: Underground, but, due to NBCUniversal's exclusive streaming deal with WWE, they are unable to stream their content on Peacock. Without a streaming home, it may have been difficult for new fans to engage with MLW’s great wrestling programming who either cut the cord and don’t have access to REELZ, or aren’t able to watch TV at 10 p.m. ET. Now, not only is that uncertainty gone, it’s been powerbombed into oblivion thanks to FITE+ stepping in to stream the program. MLW Fusion will be among its peers where pro wrestling fans from across the globe can enjoy its weekly flagship program.

“Now MLW fans can get Fusion and our Premium Live Events in one place, and with no extra fees,” said Court Bauer, MLW founder and CEO. “Each week fans can stream our flagship series as well as enjoy our signature events live all conveniently at FITE+.”