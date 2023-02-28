Despite Reelz Coming to Peacock, Major League Wrestling Will Not Stream Due to WWE Exclusivity

On Tuesday, NBCUniversal announced that beginning on Wednesday, March 1, Peacock will stream live and on-demand programming from cable network Reelz, including the channel’s breakout hit “On Patrol: Live.” The agreement will provide Peacock customers on both the Premium and Premium Plus tiers with live linear feeds of the channel as well as access to on-demand content from Reelz.

However, for the next two and a half months, there will be a period every week when the livestream will go dark for Peacock users. For nearly two years, Peacock has been the streaming destination for archival WWE Network programming and premium events. The relationship has been incredibly beneficial for NBCU as it continues to see increased viewership for the monthly events, which previously had been only available via pay-per-view.

Part of WWE’s deal with Peacock is that it is the only wrestling promotion to have content on the streamer, which puts Reelz in a bit of a difficult situation. In early February, the cabler became the home of Major League Wrestling, airing a new weekly episode every Tuesday night at 10 p.m. ET. While the network will continue to do so, the Peacock live feed will go dark while they are on the air.

Over the next 10 weeks during the MLW season, viewers will be able to watch Reelz on-demand programming as normal, but they will not be able to tune into the livestream to catch up on MLW action. Then, after the season wraps up, Reelz will be available 24/7, including on Tuesday evenings.