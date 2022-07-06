Five Decades of Bruce Springsteen Concerts Now Streaming on Nugs.net

Fans of Bruce Springsteen and his energetic concerts that often go on for hours are in for a treat this week. That’s because the website Nugs.net has begun posting the Bruce Springsteen Live Archive Series, featuring dozens of The Boss’ concerts dating back to the 1970s.

The releases began in June with “The Freehold Drop,” which featured 35 live tracks from throughout Springsteen’s career. The collection now includes dozens of whole concerts, going back as far as the “Born to Run” tour in the mid-1970s, and continuing through the ’80s, ’90s, and into the new millennium.

Some of the shows have The Boss performing with the E Street Band, and others solo, and there are some concerts from the band’s reunion tour in 1999 and 2000. More concerts will be added over time, including Springsteen’s famous performance at the 2006 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, a year after Hurricane Katrina, which included “My City of Ruins.”

The concerts are available in standard or hi-resolution, 24-bit MQA audio.

The release came from a desire to offer better quality Springsteen concerts than the bootlegs that have traditionally been available. The release will also give Bruce fans a chance to go back and watchand listen to concerts that they may have attended in person.

“When Bruce’s management came to us in 2014, they said Bruce had heard the recordings fans were making and posting on YouTube and knew there was a better way to bring higher quality live recordings direct to fans,” said Brad Serling, Nugs.net founder and CEO.

Fans can access the concerts with a subscription to Nugs.net which costs $12.99 per month or $129.99 per year, numbers that jump to $24.99 and $249.99 for Hi-Fi access. A seven-day free trial is offered for both.

If you’re looking to watch the Springsteen concerts on your TV, Nugs.net offers an app for Apple TV, but not for Roku, Fire TV or smart TVs. However, users are encouraged to use AirPlay, Chromecast, or HDMI cables to watch the streams on TV.

Beyond these concert offerings, there is Springsteen-related content on other streaming services as well. The 2020 documentary “Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You” is available on Apple TV+, while the filmed version of his “Springsteen on Broadway” show from 2018 is on Netflix. HBO Max offers “Western Stars,” a tie-in film to the singer’s 2019 album of that name.