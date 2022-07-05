Freevee Offers New Channels; From Elvis to ALF, Cooking to Music

Freevee, the Amazon-owned free streaming service formerly known as IMDB TV, has recently been adding new channels in an attempt to compete with the likes of other ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) services like Pluto TV, Tubi, and The Roku Channel. It’s a sector in which viewership has jumped 20% since 2020, and competition is growing stiffer.

In an interview with The Wrap, Freevee’s heads of content programming, Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, laid out their plans and made clear that the “free” doesn’t just mean it’s a non-subscription service.

“We really wanted a name that helped communicate what Amazon Freevee is. IMDb TV was a perfectly great name since IMDb is a world-renowned database for movie and TV information,” Pirozzi said. “But we don’t think it helped people understand what we are. Freevee doesn’t just refer to the price point, which is a great one. It’s also about freedom from time slots, freedom from search, select device availability, and freedom for creators to tell stories.”

A flurry of deals for new channels to arrive on the newly-renamed service include: