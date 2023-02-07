Frndly TV Adds Movies! Channel as Skinny Bundle Streaming Service Continues to Expand

Frndly TV customers are about to have a lot more movies to watch. The skinny bundle live TV streaming service — which has been bulking up its offerings in the first quarter of 2023 — has recently added the Movies! channel to its streaming offerings.

This is the latest channel addition to the family-friendly streamer which now boasts over 40 channels, including three Hallmark channels, A&E, HISTORY, and others. But with the addition of Movies!, there is now a lot more than Hallmark movies to binge the rest of this winter.

The Movies! Channel focuses on classic movies from between the 1920s and 1980s. There are also some films from more modern decades sprinkled into the lineup from time to time as well.

Movies! features different themed scheduled programming blocks like “Noir to Die For,” which starts every Thursday at 7 p.m. ET, and showcases black-and-white classics and forgotten gems in the dark and brooding genre. Keeping with the family-friendly content model of Frndly TV, Movies! edits out graphic profanity and offensive content in the films that it airs.

The addition of Movies! is just the latest announcement from Frndly TV, which has already added several other channels at the start of 2023. Earlier this month, the live streaming service recently added Ion, Ion Mystery, and Grit to its offerings.

Ion and Ion Mystery both focus on family programming, with several popular TV series. Grit, on the other hand, is heavy on western and rural shows and movies. Grit was not the only country western channel on Frndly TV in 2023 either. The streamer also added the Cowboy Way channel, another rural Americana-based channel, earlier this year.

The addition of Movies! brings Frndly TVs current roster of channels to a grand total of 45 and there has been no announcement of increased prices in exchange for these increased offerings. Frndly TV currently starts at just $6.99 per month, but has additional packages for $8.99 and $10.99 monthly. Some notable features of the service include unlimited DVR storage as well as 72-hour lookback, which allows you to go back and watch anything on its service that aired within the last three days.