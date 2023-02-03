 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Frndly TV

Frndly TV Adds Three New Channels; Ion, Ion Mystery, Grit; to Streaming Channel Lineup

Tom Gaffey

The family-live live TV streaming service, Frndly TV has just beefed up its streaming lineup by adding Ion, Ion Mystery, and Grit to its existing list of channels. By adding these three channels to its streaming lineup, the service now has a total of 45 channels for its subscribers to enjoy.

Frndly TV is a skinny-bundle service that offers channels that aim to appeal to family sensibilities. Its popular streaming channels include Hallmark, History, Lifetime, The Weather Channel, A&E, and others. The service allows a 72-hour look back, thus allowing the subscriber to go back up to three days on any of its channels. It also offers unlimited DVR, as well as on-the-go TV viewing using IOS and Android apps.

Both Ion and Ion Mystery focus on family programming — making it a natural addition to the lineup. The Grit channel, on the other hand, is primarily focused on classic western content, including both series and films. The addition of Grit is yet another western and rural lifestyle acquisition for Frndly TV, which added the “Cowboy Way” in January.

With the addition of two new channels with western and rural-themed programming, Frndly TV is beefing up its western-themed content, which continues to be popular among millions of viewers who enjoy this type of content, like the smash hit “Yellowstone,” and its prequels.

Frndly TV is not the only streaming service to add some of E.W. Scripps Company’s channels. Scripps has made several deals with other streaming services, including fuboTV, which recently added Ion, Court TV and other Scripps Networks channels to its channel lists.

Ion, Ion Mystery, and Grit channels are already available on the streaming service, and available for viewing for those with a Frndly TV subscription. Even with the addition of these three new channels, Frndly TV plans still start at $6.99 per month. Most recently, the network announced that it had (link: https://thestreamable.com/news/frndly-tv-family-friendly-live-tv-streaming-service-surpasses-700k-subscribers-in-third-quarter text: surpassed 700,000 subscribers as of Oct. 1, 2022. With acquisitions like these three channels, it likely hopes to see that number climb even higher in 2023.

7-Day Trial
frndlytv.com

Frndly TV

Frndly TV is a live TV streaming service with over 40 channels for $6.99/month. Each plan is designed to provide a skinny bundle of family-friendly channels at a reasonable price. The service will appeal most to fans of Hallmark channels. It does not offer news, sports, or local channels.

Frndly TV offers three plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($6.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Classic” ($8.99) plan, and 4 devices in HD on their “Premium” ($10.99) plan.

7-Day Trial
$6.99+ / month
frndlytv.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.