Frndly TV Adds Three New Channels; Ion, Ion Mystery, Grit; to Streaming Channel Lineup

The family-live live TV streaming service, Frndly TV has just beefed up its streaming lineup by adding Ion, Ion Mystery, and Grit to its existing list of channels. By adding these three channels to its streaming lineup, the service now has a total of 45 channels for its subscribers to enjoy.

Frndly TV is a skinny-bundle service that offers channels that aim to appeal to family sensibilities. Its popular streaming channels include Hallmark, History, Lifetime, The Weather Channel, A&E, and others. The service allows a 72-hour look back, thus allowing the subscriber to go back up to three days on any of its channels. It also offers unlimited DVR, as well as on-the-go TV viewing using IOS and Android apps.

Both Ion and Ion Mystery focus on family programming — making it a natural addition to the lineup. The Grit channel, on the other hand, is primarily focused on classic western content, including both series and films. The addition of Grit is yet another western and rural lifestyle acquisition for Frndly TV, which added the “Cowboy Way” in January.

With the addition of two new channels with western and rural-themed programming, Frndly TV is beefing up its western-themed content, which continues to be popular among millions of viewers who enjoy this type of content, like the smash hit “Yellowstone,” and its prequels.

Frndly TV is not the only streaming service to add some of E.W. Scripps Company’s channels. Scripps has made several deals with other streaming services, including fuboTV, which recently added Ion, Court TV and other Scripps Networks channels to its channel lists.

Ion, Ion Mystery, and Grit channels are already available on the streaming service, and available for viewing for those with a Frndly TV subscription. Even with the addition of these three new channels, Frndly TV plans still start at $6.99 per month. Most recently, the network announced that it had (link: https://thestreamable.com/news/frndly-tv-family-friendly-live-tv-streaming-service-surpasses-700k-subscribers-in-third-quarter text: surpassed 700,000 subscribers as of Oct. 1, 2022. With acquisitions like these three channels, it likely hopes to see that number climb even higher in 2023.