Frndly TV Adds “Cowboy Way” Channel Featuring Trace Adkins, Taylor Hicks, More

Matt Rainis

Saddle up, partners, because Frndly TV is adding a new channel that is sure to be a rootin’ tootin’ good time. The “Cowboy Way” features authentic Americana-based entertainment, and it joins Frndly TV’s lineup of more than 40 live and on-demand channels. With offering free seven-day trials, any curious cowpoke can afford to take a look at this new collection of Western programming.

The slate of programming contains the network’s namesake, a show about three modern-day cowboys on their ranch in Alabama called “The Cowboy Way,” as well as cowboy competition show called “Ultimate Cowboy Showdown” hosted by country music superstar Trace Adkins. Also on Cowboy Way is American Idol alumnus Taylor Hicks’ food travel show, “State Plate,” and Bat Masterson’s recounting of true tales of the American West on “Wild West Chronicles.” With such a collection of series, the channel promises to cater to any and all fans of country and Western entertainment. The Cowboy Way Channel is a free ad-supported streaming channel, so it will air 24/7 on Frndly.

Take a Sneak Peek at Cowboy Way:

Frndly TV, a family-friendly skinny-bundle streaming service, has been growing steadily recently, surpassing 700 thousand subscribers in late 2022. With this growth comes a drive to continue improving their service as Frndly has recently updated its user interface, as well as its programming, with multiple channel additions.

The streamer’s addition of “Cowboy Way” is yet another example of its attempts to step up its game, adding more content to draw users into the service. With the Western programming being a major driver in streaming usage — from new shows like “Yellowstone” to classics like “Gunsmoke” — this channel seems likely to do well for Frndly TV.

Cowboy Way is also available on Sling TV, Samsung TV Plus, VIZIO Freecast, Plex, Roku Channel, Tubi, Xumo, DistroTV, and other streaming outlets.

7-Day Trial
frndlytv.com

Frndly TV

Frndly TV is a live TV streaming service with over 40 channels for $6.99/month. Each plan is designed to provide a skinny bundle of family-friendly channels at a reasonable price. The service will appeal most to fans of Hallmark channels. It does not offer news, sports, or local channels.

Frndly TV offers three plans — on 1 device in SD with their “Basic” ($6.99) plan, on 2 devices in HD with their “Classic” ($8.99) plan, and 4 devices in HD on their “Premium” ($10.99) plan.

7-Day Trial
$6.99+ / month
frndlytv.com
