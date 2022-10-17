Holiday Movie Roundup: All of the Christmas Films from Hallmark, Great American Family, Lifetime, Netflix, More

We might still be a couple of weeks away from Halloween, but that doesn’t mean that there isn’t a bit of Christmas spirit in the air. On Friday, Oct. 21, the Hallmark channel kicks off its annual Countdown to Christmas holiday movie marathon with “Noel Next Door” starring Hallmark favorites Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier. However, while the greeting card-adjacent network might be the flagship for heart-warming, feel-good Christmas fare, it is far from the only outlet getting into the spirit this holiday season.

Networks and streamers from Netflix to FOX Nation, Great American Family to Lifetime are also gearing up to bring joy and magic to the season in the form of light-hearted romantic comedies. With holiday movies debuting nearly every day from now until Christmas, check out the offerings below, make a list, and check it twice in order to make sure that you don’t miss any of the best holiday movies being released this season.

APPLE TV+

Friday, Nov. 18 | ‘Spirited’ starring Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds

Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, “A Christmas Carol” is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale.

CBS

Sunday, Dec. 4 | ‘Fit for Christmas’ starring Amanda Kloots and Paul Greene

This is the holiday tale of Audrey (Amanda Kloots), an enthusiastic Christmas-obsessed fitness instructor teaching classes at her beloved, financially beleaguered community center in quaint Mistletoe, Mont. She begins a holiday romance with a charming, mysterious businessman (Paul Greene), complicating his plans to turn the center into a more financially profitable resort property. Kloots co-wrote the film story and serves as executive producer.

Sunday, Dec. 11 | ‘Must Love Christmas’ starring Liza Lapira, Nathan Witte, and Neal Bledsoe

A renowned romance novelist (Liza Lapira) famous for her Christmas-themed books finds herself snowbound in the charming town of Cranberry Falls. There, she unexpectedly becomes involved in a love triangle with her childhood crush (Nathan Witte) and a reporter (Neal Bledsoe) determined to interview her to save his dying magazine.

Sunday, Dec. 18 | ‘When Christmas Was Young’ starring Tyler Hilton and Karen David

A headstrong music manager (Tyler Hilton) in desperate need of a hit song for his last remaining client finds himself falling for a gifted singer-songwriter (Karen David) with abandoned dreams of making it big, as he attempts to secure the rights to a Christmas song she wrote years ago. The film features original music by Sheryl Crow, who also executive produces.

THE CW

Sunday, Nov. 20 | ‘The Waltons Thanksgiving’ starring Logan Shroyer, Bellamy Young, and Teddy Sears

This brand-new Waltons special follows the Walton family as they prepare enthusiastically for the annual Harvest Festival Fair on Walton Mountain in 1934. The family’s lives are dramatically changed after a mysterious young boy arrives.

discovery+, FOOD NETWORK, HGTV

Friday, Nov. 11 | ‘A Christmas Open House’ starring Katie Stevens, Victor Rasuk, and Ben and Erin Napier

This charming holiday romance follows the story of Atlanta property stager Melissa Norwood as she teams up with her old high school crush, real estate agent David Phelps, and local artists Henry and Sarah Wright to prepare and sell her mom’s home before the holidays. As the tensions of the Christmas deadline grow, so does a romance between Melissa and David, but their diverging goals could be a deal breaker for their new relationship.

Friday, Nov. 11 | ‘Designing Christmas’ starring Jessica Szohr and Marco Grazzini

Szohr and Grazzini play interior designers who host a popular home renovation show. The team is forced to take on a project very personal to Szohr’s Stella that puts jobs, relationships, and homes on the line. Of course, Stella turns to her mentor Freddy — played by Farr — for advice.

Friday, Nov. 11 | ‘A Gingerbread Christmas’ starring Duff Goldman, Tiya Sircar, and Marc Bendavid

The Ace of Cakes himself Duff Goldman will appear in “A Gingerbread Christmas” as a celebrity chef offering a $100,000 prize in a baking competition. Architect Hazel needs to win that competition in order to save her family’s struggling bakery. Sparks inevitably fly when Hazel begins working with contractor James on the project.

Friday, Nov. 11 | ‘One Delicious Christmas’ starring Vanessa Marano and Alex Mallari Jr. and featuring Bobby Flay

A restaurant and inn owner named Abby is overwhelmed by keeping up with the job left to her by her parents. A friendly food critic is there to help Abby in getting the funding and guidance needed to rescue her family business. Chef Preston Weaver is eventually brought in to shake up the traditional holiday offerings at the inn.

FOX NATION

Thursday, Nov. 24 | ‘Christmas at the Greenbrier’ starring Alicia Leigh Willis and Josh Murray

Willis and Murray play Abby and Ben, who dated previously but ended their relationship when Ben’s football career turned pro. The pair unexpectedly reunite during a stay at The Greenbrier and spend time together enjoying the magical holiday activities that resort has to offer. Abby is hesitant, as she has not dated anyone since her husband died and wants to protect her son Carter from another heartbreak. This forces Ben to do some soul-searching to discover where his priorities lie, his career or true love.

Sunday, Nov. 27 | ‘Country Roads Christmas’ starring Lanie McAuley, Bo Yokely, and Bailey Chase

The daughter of a country singer finds forgiveness and love during the Christmas season. When she loses her job at a record label, she is urged to reunite with her famous father as his road manager. Her father has spent decades prioritizing his career over his family, but there’s never a bad time to reunite with those you love.

Sunday, Dec. 4 | ‘Christmas in Wolf Creek’ starring Nola Martin and Tim Rozon

Samantha Gavin and her new boyfriend are struggling to maintain their relationship. However, when a runaway reindeer threatens the annual Christmas play, the couple must work together to save Christmas for the town and each other.

Sunday, Dec. 11 | ‘Christmas in Rockwell’ starring Trish Stratus and Stephen Huszar

Alyssa, a big-time Hollywood actress returns to her hometown and meets Jake, the handsome local theater manager. He enlists her to participate in the Christmas play, but it threatens to bring the chaos of Hollywood to their small town.

GREAT AMERICAN FAMILY

Saturday, Oct. 22 | ‘Destined at Christmas’ starring Shae Robins and Casey Elliott

Kim and Theo meet amid Black Friday shopping madness but there’s a definite spark between them. When a power outage causes some panic at a store, the couple gets separated. With Christmas coming, there should be plenty of distractions, but neither Kim nor Theo can forget the other. Both yearn to find each other but how with so little information to go on? It’ll take a little Christmas magic and destiny to bring them back together.

Saturday, Oct. 29 | ‘Catering Christmas’ starring Merritt Patterson and Daniel Lissing

A fledgling caterer, Molly Frost, is hired by Jean Harrison, the perfectionistic director of the renowned Harrison Foundation, to cater this year’s annual Christmas Gala dinner. Things get complicated when Molly falls for Jean’s nephew, Carson, a photographer with no desire to take over the family’s foundation — until his aunt assigns him to the task of making sure the catered dinner goes perfectly.

Sunday, Nov. 6 | ‘Love at the Christmas Contest’ starring Samantha Cope and Ross Jirgl

For as long as she can remember, Angie’s favorite part of Christmas has been the Christmas Eve tree lighting in the town square. But this Christmas, her first without her mom, Angie doesn’t feel much like celebrating… until she learns her mom had always dreamed of winning the annual tree decorating contest and seeing her tree lit up in the town square. Angie realizes winning the contest and decorating the town’s tree is the perfect way to honor her mom. What Angie isn’t expecting is for her high school sweetheart David and his adorable daughter Gabby to enter the contest, too.

Saturday, Nov. 19 | ‘Christmas at Pine Valley’ starring Kristina Cole and Andrew Biernat

Natalie is the owner of a successful farm and home goods store that garners the attention of a

major magazine. The magazine sends a reporter named Josh to profile Natalie’s company, thinking it’s a family-run business. Little does he know that Natalie’s business is run by her with the help of longtime family friends. Knowing how much the article will help struggling farms, Natalie must convince Josh that her “family” and Christmas traditions are all real.

Sunday, Nov. 20 | ‘My Favorite Christmas Tree’ starring Emma Johnson and Giles Panton

Kyla is a skilled genealogy researcher who’s made a thriving business of putting together family trees. When she comes across new information regarding her mother’s mysterious extended family, Kyla and her sister travel to the charming town of Conifer, hoping to piece together their ancestry. The search leads Kyla to a generations-old Christmas tree farm, its stubborn, handsome owner – and potentially, love.

Saturday, Nov. 26 | ‘I’m Glad It’s Christmas’ starring Jessica Lowndes, Paul Greene, and Gladys Knight

An aspiring Broadway singer is convinced to participate in a small-scale production for her local Christmas celebration. Along the way, she finds hope and unexpected mentorship toward her dream career. But will her professional success come at the cost of her chance at love?

Friday, Nov. 25 | “Christmas at the Drive-In” starring Danica McKellar and Neal Bledsoe

A property lawyer works to prove that her town’s drive-in theater, a local institution that has served the community for decades doesn’t deserve to be closed down during the holidays. She’s willing to move heaven and earth to keep it open, but she didn’t bet on finding romance with the very person who is trying to sell the property.

Sunday, Nov. 27 | ‘A Christmas… Present’ starring Candace Cameron Bure and Marc Blucas

Maggie and Eric are busy parents of teenagers who embark on a trip to the home of Maggie’s widowed brother to celebrate Christmas. Everyone has different expectations of the perfect holiday. Through a series of transformative events, Maggie learns to embrace the season.

Saturday, Dec. 3 | ‘Christmas on Candy Lane’ starring Andrea Barber and Dan Payne

Ivy struggles with the long shadow cast by her late mother, Muriel, the darling of Icicle Falls; head of the Candy Cane Lane Lights Extravaganza, owner of The Christmas Haus, and a former TV star known adoringly as the “Christmas Maven.” This Christmas, a series of comical and mysterious events bring the town together in a masterstroke of perfection only the “Christmas Maven” herself could appreciate.

Sunday, Dec. 4 | ‘B&B Merry’ starring Jen Lilley and Jesse Hutch

Renowned luxury travel blogger, Tracey Moore, is invited to a Christmastime getaway in exchange for a review of a small-town B&B. Despite her initial reservations, she finds herself wanting to help the property… and falling for the owner’s handsome son, Graham, who helps her to learn that every experience can be five-star when shared with kindred spirits.

Saturday, Dec. 10 | ‘A Prince For the Holidays’ starring Cindy Busby and Jilon VanOver

Madison, an aspiring musician, jokingly tells her overbearing family that she is dating the prince of a small European nation. The joke goes too far as her friend and co-worker Sebastian is roped into impersonating the prince while visiting her family in New Jersey. Little does Madison know that Sebastian happens to be hiding a royal secret.

Saturday, Dec. 17 | ‘A Brush With Christmas Romance’ starring Jillian Murray and Joseph Cannata

Over the week leading up to Christmas, Charlotte tries to capture her own unique style in the local art scene while also helping her mother run the family restaurant. Disheartened and struggling to find time for her art, Charlotte throws out her latest painting, only to discover that it has been anonymously submitted to the Christmas art festival. It turns out that Wyatt, a visiting artist, stumbled upon her discarded work and is now using the festival’s exposure to find its mysterious creator who has stolen his heart with her craft.

HALLMARK CHANNEL

Friday, Oct. 21 | “Noel Next Door” starring Natalie Hall and Corey Sevier

A hard-working, single mom gets into a war of words with a neighbor who she feels is ruining Christmas, only to find that this misunderstood grouch just may steal her heart.

Saturday, Oct. 22 | ‘We Wish You a Married Christmas’ starring Marisol Nichols and Kristoffer Polaha

Becca and Robby are a married couple having a hard time connecting with each other as the holidays approach. Just before Christmas, they head to a cozy Vermont inn at the advice of their marriage coach so they can recharge. Their weekend away gets unexpectedly extended when a mishap puts their car out of commission and just may put them on the road to a very happily married Christmas.

Friday, Oct. 28 | “A Cozy Christmas Inn” starring Jodie Sweetin and David O’Donnell

Real estate exec, Erika, travels to Alaska during Christmastime to acquire a bed and breakfast, only to discover that it’s owned by her ex. While there, she finds herself falling in love with the town and quite possibly him.

Saturday, Oct. 29 | ‘Jolly Good Christmas’ starring Reshma Shetty and Will Kemp

David is an American architect who recently moved to London for a prime opportunity in a prestigious firm. With just three days before Christmas, he crosses paths with Anji, a professional shopper, who raises an eyebrow over his choice of a gift card for his girlfriend. David ultimately decides to hire Anji and, thanks to a series of unexpected events, finds himself on a wild adventure across Jolly Old London as Anji helps him search for the perfect present.

Friday, Nov. 4 | ‘A Magical Christmas Village’ starring Alison Sweeney, Luke Macfarlane, and Marlo Thomas

When Summer’s mother Vivian moves in with her and her young daughter Chloe, her orderly existence is upended. Upon arrival, Vivian sets up an heirloom, miniature Christmas village resembling their town, and tells Chloe it grants Christmas wishes. As Chloe begins setting up the figurines, real-life events seem to mimic the scenes she creates. With a little help from the magic of the Christmas village, the family will be brought closer together and just maybe, Summer will learn to open her heart to love again.

Saturday, Nov. 5 | ‘Lights, Camera, Christmas!’ starring Kimberley Sustad and John Brotherton

When a holiday rom-com movie shooting in her town needs a costume designer, Kerry, a local shop owner, steps into the role. While working on the movie, she rediscovers her passion for costume design and finds herself falling for Brad, the film’s famous leading man.

Friday, Nov. 11 | ‘In Merry Measure’ starring Patti Murin, Brendan Penny, and Jennifer Robertson

When pop star Darcy returns home to spend Christmas with her sister and niece, she unexpectedly finds herself coaching the high school choir with her one-time rival, Adam. Will they resume their antagonistic ways, or will the spirit of the season move these two past their differences?

Sunday, Nov. 13 | ‘Christmas at the Golden Dragon’ starring Kara Wang and Osric Chau

When Romy and Rick’s parents surprise them with the news that they will be closing the Chinese restaurant they have owned and operated for decades, the siblings each find themselves reevaluating their futures. Also impacted by the news are the landmark restaurant’s loyal patrons and staff, who have all come to depend on the restaurant over the holidays.

Sunday, Nov 20 | ‘When I Think of Christmas’ starring Shenae Grimes-Beech and Niall Matter

Sara Thompson returns to her hometown to help her mother move and is surprised to find her ex-boyfriend Josh Hartman is back home. The two had once planned a life in music together but Sara left to study law. The former flames slowly reconnect and try to heal wounds, both old and new. When Sara makes a surprising discovery, she and Josh forge a bold plan for the upcoming Christmas concert that will lead them all back to their musical roots and make this a holiday to remember.

Friday, Nov. 25 | ‘A Royal Corgi Christmas’ starring Hunter King and Jordan Renzo

Reluctant Crown Prince Edmond returns home just before Christmas in anticipation of being named successor to the throne. To ingratiate himself to his mother the Queen, he gifts her with “Mistletoe”, a rambunctious Corgi in need of some serious training. After several doggy disasters, Edmond turns to Cecily, a canine behavior expert from America for help -but to his great surprise, Cecily demands that he take an active part in the daily dog training sessions. Sparks fly between them as the pair work together to get Mistletoe ready to present at the annual Christmas Ball. Just as the precious pup captures their hearts, they discover that love can grow in the most unexpected places, leading them to question what they really want.

Saturday, Nov. 26 | ‘A Tale of Two Christmases’ starring Kat Barrell and Chandler Massey

Thanks to some Christmas magic, Emma gets to experience two different Christmases - one where she stays in the city and celebrates with a new crush and his friends, and one where she returns home for all the traditions with her family… and Drew, a longtime friend who may have feelings for her. Emma’s double holiday ultimately helps her discover what will truly make her happy in life as well as in love.

Saturday, Nov 26 | “Haul Out the Holly” starring Lacey Chabert and Wes Brown

Emily arrives home, hoping to visit her parents, only to discover that they are leaving on a trip of their own. As she stays at their house for the holidays, their HOA is determined to get Emily to participate in the neighborhood’s many Christmas festivities.

Sunday, Nov. 27 | ‘A Christmas Cookie Catastrophe’ starring Rachel Boston and Victor Webster

Annie Cooper has big shoes to fill when she takes over as CEO of her late grandmother’s small-town cookie company and is doing her best to help their struggling business get back on track. That task gets more daunting when her grandmother’s secret recipe is stolen during the Christmas party. As Annie tries to crack the case and uncover the culprit she works with Sam, the owner of a local bakery, to recreate the recipe in the hope of saving the company and her job. As Annie and Sam bake batch after batch in pursuit of the perfect one, they begin to learn that their lives go together like milk and cookies.

Sunday, Nov. 27 | ‘A Holiday Spectacular’ starring Gina Claire Mason, Derek Klena, and featuring the Radio City Rockettes

In 1958, Maggie is an heiress from Philadelphia who puts her high-society wedding plans on hold in order to sneak up to New York City and make her secret dream come true: dancing live on stage in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall.

Saturday, Dec. 3 | “A Fabled Holiday” starring Brooke D’Orsay and Ryan Paevey

Talia and her childhood best friend Anderson unexpectedly reunite in a curiously familiar-looking town full of Christmas spirit that restores its visitors when they need it most.

Saturday, Dec. 10 | ‘Christmas Class Reunion’ starring Aimee Teegarden and Tanner Novlan

High school classmates, who once dubbed themselves the “cursed class” reconnect at Christmas for their 15-year reunion. Over the course of their time reconnecting, the classmates challenge each other to remember who they were, who they are, and who they want to be.

Friday, Dec. 16 | ‘Holiday Heritage’ starring Lyndie Greenwood, Brooks Darnell, and Holly Robinson Peete

Ella returns to her hometown to mend fences with her fractured family. With the help of Griffin, her ex-boyfriend, she encourages her family to celebrate Christmas and Kwanzaa and to heal their past wounds before it’s too late.

Sunday, Dec. 18 | “Hanukkah on Rye” starring Jeremy Jordan and Yael Grobglas

A matchmaker connects Molly and Jacob, but their new romance is put to the test when they realize that they are competing deli owners. Will a Hanukkah miracle keep them together?

HALLMARK MOVIES AND MYSTERIES

Saturday, Oct. 22 | ‘We Need a Little Christmas’ starring Erica Durance and Patrick Sabongui

Julie is adjusting to being a single mother to a grieving child. All the while, she’s facing her first Christmas without her husband, when she develops an unexpected friendship with her elder neighbor Irene.

Saturday, Oct. 29 | ‘Christmas Bedtime Stories’ starring Erin Cahill and Steve Lund

When Danielle’s husband goes missing in action during his deployment, she is left to raise her daughter on her own. Three years later, as she gets used to life without him, she begins to tell her daughter bedtime stories of her father.

Saturday, Nov. 5 | ‘A Maple Valley Christmas’ starring Peyton List and Andrew Walker

Erica is a rancher who has spent her whole life working the family farm with her mother and sister. When Aaron arrives and disrupts her plans, she starts to question what it is she actually wants.

Saturday, Nov. 12 | ‘Our Italian Christmas Memories’ starring Sarah Power and Beau Bridges

The Colucci siblings have a great life, but their poor grandfather is struggling with dementia. In order to lift his spirits during the holidays, they set out to recreate their late grandmother’s legendary pasta sauce.

Saturday, Nov. 19 | ‘Long Lost Christmas’ starring Taylor Cole and Benjamin Ayres

Hayley is an interior designer who plans to surprise her recently widowed mother Patricia with the perfect holiday present: the extended family she knows her mom yearns for.

Saturday, Nov. 26 | ‘Time For Him to Come Home For Christmas’ starring Holland Roden and Tyler Hynes

Four days before Christmas, Elizabeth Athens receives a voicemail from a number she doesn’t recognize. On the message, a man she doesn’t know makes one final plea to the love of his life for a second chance. The fifth installment of the popular movie franchise, based on Blake Shelton’s song “Time for Me to Come Home.”

Saturday, Dec. 3 | ‘The Holiday Stocking’ starring Nadine Ellis and BJ Britt

In this Hallmark Mahogany presentation, RJ is a new angel, who is given the chance to address his one regret, that he didn’t help his sisters reconcile while he was still alive. Returning to earth as a stranger, he gets each of them to revive The Holiday Stocking, their parent’s old tradition to encourage charity at Christmas.

Saturday, Dec. 10 | ‘The Gift of Peace’ starring Nikki Deloach and Brennan Elliot

Artist Traci is a once-devout Christian who has stopped believing in God after her husband tragically died despite her prayers. As her second Christmas without him approaches, she tries going to a support group for inspiration and comfort.

Saturday, Dec. 17 | ‘Five More Minutes: Moments Like These’ starring Ashley Williams and Lucas Bryant

The second-holiday story inspired by Scotty McCreery’s song “Five More Minutes,” a young widow’s Christmas wish for her son is answered in unexpected ways when she returns to their old home for the holidays.

HBO MAX

Thursday, Nov. 17 | ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’ starring Peter Billingsley and Erin Hayes

The sequel to the 1983 classic is finally here! Ralphie, now an adult, returns to the house on Cleveland street to give his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had as a child. Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends and reconciles the passing of his Old Man.

Thursday, Nov. 24 | ‘Holiday Harmony’ starring Annelise Cepero and Jeremy Sumpter

This romantic drama focuses on Gail a singer who scores an opportunity to compete for what may be her only chance at the big time. Gail heads out on her cross-country adventure — but only manages to get to Harmony Springs, Oklahoma when her ride stalls out, and with it potentially her dreams. With just two weeks to get to the show and try to make her dream comes true, she enlists the aid of a local, Jeremy, and takes on a group of misfit kids hoping to make magic in a Christmas Eve gala of their own.

Thursday, Nov. 24 | ‘A Christmas Mystery’ starring Violet McGraw and Eddie Cibrian

A century ago, a young boy in Pleasant Bay, Oregon a found strand of Santa’s magical jingle bells. The lucky discovery led to 100 years of good luck and peaceful living in the quiet town. But just before Christmas, the bells go missing! Now a plucky group of kids must track down the bells, crack the case and ensure everyone in town continues to experience the Christmas magic they’ve all come to rely on.

Thursday, Dec. 1 | ‘A Hollywood Christmas’ starring Jessika Van and Josh Swickard

Jessica is a youthful and ambitious filmmaker in Hollywood. She’s made quite a name for herself directing a string of successful Christmas movies, and is gearing up to churn out another smash hit. But she didn’t account for Christopher, a charming, handsome network executive. When he threatens to shut the project down Jessica’s assistant, Reena, points out the ironic truth: Jessica isn’t simply making a Christmas movie anymore, she’s actually living one!

HULU

Friday, Dec. 9 | ‘The Binge 2: It’s a Wonderful Binge’ starring Kaitlin Olson and Danny Trejo

A sequel to 2020’s “The Binge,” this holiday film is set in the near future when all drugs and alcohol are banned, except for on one special day known as “The Binge,” and in this year, that day falls on Christmas. Not only will the movie include copious amounts of mind-altering substances, but it will also feature magical storybooks, catchy songs, and stop-motion animation.

LIFETIME

Saturday, Nov. 5 | ‘Merry Swissmas’ starring Jodie Sweetin and Tim Rozon

Alex has wonderful memories of Christmas with her best friend Beth, until Beth started dating Alex’s ex, Jesse. Alex is excited to spend the holidays with her mother Caroline, who is opening an inn in Switzerland. Much to her dismay, Jesse and Beth are also visiting for the Inns’ opening. When Alex meets Liam, a single father and the manager of her mother’s inn, Liam attempts to show her all the Christmas traditions and culture of Switzerland and helps Alex open herself up to love and forgiveness this holiday season.

Saturday, Nov. 12 | “Reindeer Games Homecoming” starring Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening

MacKenzie Graves is a brilliant, competitive, crossword-puzzle-loving biology teacher in Vermont who recently lost her father, beloved fire chief and the heart of the town’s holiday fundraising tradition “The Reindeer Games.” Every year since his death, she competes with her dad’s former team, a group of colorful retired firefighters, to win the Games and keep his tradition alive. When the opportunity to compete against her former megacrush arises, Mac is determined to show him up and win the Kris Kringle Cup at all costs.

Saturday, Nov. 19 | ‘Santa Bootcamp’ starring Rita Moreno, Emily Kinney, and Patrick Cassidy

When event planner, Emily Strauss, is hired by mall magnate, Ed Mancini to stage the ultimate Christmas Gala for his most important investors, Emily finds herself being sent to Santa Bootcamp to find the perfect Santa and inspiration she will need to make the evening a success. While there, Emily meets Belle, the bootcamp’s drill sergeant with a heart of gold, who helps Emily rediscover the magic of Christmas and find romance along the way.

Friday, Nov. 25 | ‘Steppin’ Into the Holidays’ starring Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer

Former Broadway star, Billy Holiday (Lopez), returns to his hometown for Christmas after being abruptly fired as the host-producer-judge of a hit TV series. While there, he encounters Rae, the charismatic owner of the local dance studio at which Billy’s 12-year-old nephew is a standout student. This Christmas Rae is planning a dance recital fundraiser, and Billy soon volunteers to help Rae with the recital. With Billy’s knack for producing and Rae’s knowledge of all things local, their collaboration clicks, and romantic sparks start flying!

Saturday, Nov. 26 | ‘The 12 Days of Christmas Eve’ starring Kelsey Grammer and Spencer Grammer

Brian Conway is a successful businessman whose relationships with those around him have really suffered. While this Christmas season has been the most successful for his business, he’s divorced, his relationship with his daughter Michelle is strained and he doesn’t have a meaningful connection with his only granddaughter. After Brian gets into a car accident on Christmas Eve, Santa gives him twelve chances to re-do the day and repair the relationships in his life to find the true meaning of Christmas.

Sunday, Nov. 27 | ‘A Christmas Spark’ starring Jane Seymour and Joe Lando

Recently widowed Molly has lost her zest for life and given up on ever finding love again. But when she decides to visit her daughter for Christmas she has no idea what holiday magic is in store for her. Molly reluctantly takes on the job of directing the town’s Christmas pageant and soon finds herself falling for her leading man, Hank, the town’s most eligible bachelor.

Saturday, Dec. 3 | ‘A New Orleans Noel’ starring Keisha Knight Pulliam, Brad James, and Patti LaBelle

Grace Hill and Anthony Brown could not be more different. Despite having gone to college to study architecture together, their lives took them on completely separate paths. But when they’re both hired to work together on the home of Loretta Brown - a New Orleans praline icon - the two find themselves stuck working together at Christmas…

Friday, Dec. 9 | ‘A Recipe For Joy’ starring Erin Agostino and Dillon Casey

When ambitious food correspondent, Carly Hayes, gets a shot at her own TV show, nothing goes as planned. She’s sent to Angel Heights to help Grant Quinn, a perfectionist, attention-shy chef, reopen his family’s beloved diner and film it as a holiday special pilot for her television show. Thanks to Carly, Grant will not only re-open his restaurant, but most probably his heart too.

Saturday, Dec. 10 | “Kirk Franklin’s The Night Before Christmas” starring Naturi Naughton and Luke James

Caught in a blizzard on Christmas Eve, estranged mother and daughter Journee and Nia are forced to take refuge inside a church where a handful of also-trapped parishioners are reeling from the cancellation of their annual holiday concert. The spirit of the season takes hold as Journee and Nia weather the wintry storm together with the other churchgoers, including handsome youth pastor Adam and a heavenly music teacher, who motivate the mother and daughter to reconcile their differences through music, faith, and love.

Sunday, Dec. 11 | ‘Single and Ready to Jingle’ starring Natasha Wilson

Emma Warner feels like she lives Christmas year-round. As the SVP of a successful toy company in Chicago, she spends 12 months a year focusing on Christmas, leaving no time for dating…or much of anything else. By the time the actual holiday rolls around, she has had enough. She asks her assistant and friend Lucy to find a tropical singles resort. But due to a booking mix-up, Emma ends up in her worst nightmare - a town devoted to everything Christmas. Will Emma be able to find her joy?

Saturday, Dec. 17 | ‘The Holiday Dating Guide’ starring Maria Menounos

Dating coach and aspiring book author Abigale Slater is close to making her lifelong dream come true. She has completed her first book - a how-to guide for dating in today’s modern world - and is now more than ready to become a published author. However, after reading the book, her publisher Jack won’t proceed with the deal without knowing that her dating advice actually works. Before he has a chance to say no, Abigale proposes that she prove the rules work by using them herself and making a man fall for her by Christmas Eve in 12 days.

NBC

Thursday, Dec. 1 | “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas’ starring Dolly Parton, Tom Everett Scott, Ana Gasteyer, Angel Parker, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Jimmy Fallon

A modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special, “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas” is the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the unique “mountain magic” she has always found in and around Dollywood at Christmas.

NETFLIX

Thursday, Nov. 10 | ‘Falling for Christmas’ starring Lindsay Lohan and Chord Overstreet

A newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

Thursday, Nov. 17 | ‘Christmas With You’ starring Freddie Prinze Jr and Aimee Garcia

Feeling career burnout, pop star Angelina escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small-town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love.

Thursday, Nov. 24 | ‘The Noel Diary’ starring Justin Hartley and Bonnie Bedelia

When best-selling author Jake Turner returns home at Christmas to settle his estranged mother’s estate, he discovers a diary that may hold secrets to his own past and that of Rachel – an intriguing young woman on a mission of her own. Together, they embark on a journey to confront their pasts and discover a future that’s totally unexpected.

OWN

Saturday, Dec. 10 | ‘A Christmas Fumble’ starring Eva Marcille and Devale Ellis

Nicole Barnes gets the most difficult assignment of her professional life when she’s asked to cover a scandal involving former pro-footballer-turned-TV-commentator Jordan Davies. However, Nicole fails to tell her bosses that she and Jordan were once a couple — a conflict of interest that could end her own hopes of being made partner at her firm. To make matters worse, Nicole’s efforts to rehabilitate Jordan’s image are constantly undermined by Jordan’s shallow entertainment reporter fiancée. Will the spirit of the holidays help reconcile the two?

PEACOCK

Sunday, Dec. 11 | ‘Sweet Navidad’ starring Camila Banus and Mark Hapka

A charming multicultural romantic comedy where an aspiring self-taught Latina pastry chef is selected to partner with a professionally trained chef to create a unique menu for a hotel Holiday Gala. With the clock ticking down to Christmas, the two chefs come up with a truly inspired meal made from passion and love!

