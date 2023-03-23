Fubo Introduces MLB.TV Add-On For Out-of-Market Coverage
Batter up! On Thursday, the newly rechristened sports-focused live TV streaming service Fubo announced a major addition to its lineup with Major League Baseball out-of-market package MLB.TV. With Opening Day set for next Thursday, March 30, the groundbreaking app is set to launch on Fubo in the coming days. The package will be available as a $24.99 per month add-on to any Fubo subscription.
In addition to the expansive slate of games available on MLB.TV, Fubo also provides subscribers access to the MLB Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, a wide range of regional sports networks (RSNs), and games on broadcast and cable channels including ESPN, FOX, and FS1, providing fans of America’s Favorite Pastime with the biggest swath of games available anywhere.
“With today’s MLB.TV partnership, Fubo now offers the most baseball coverage of any streaming company, on top of our already leading position for local sports coverage and our robust NFL and college sports packages,” Fubo co-founder and CEO David Gandler said. “Customers continue to vote for Fubo - we added more net subscribers in Q4 2022 compared to our peers in the space who reported - because of our sports-first differentiation delivered through a premium user experience. We are more confident than ever in our market position and believe that consumers will continue to choose Fubo as we head into baseball season.”
With the addition of MLB.TV, Fubo will be the leading home for Major League Baseball coverage across all streaming platforms when it comes to inventory. The only widely available games that will not be available inside the Fubo platform will be those broadcast on TBS. The streamer has not carried the Turner Networks — also including TNT, TruTV, Cartoon Network, and more — since 2020. However, with MLB’s popular out-of-market package now on Fubo, fans will be able to watch games on-demand with Fubo’s Lookback feature.
“As a pioneer in sports streaming and the home of streaming baseball, MLB.TV has always focused on delivering world-class viewing experiences for baseball fans,” MLB’s EVP for media and business development Kenny Gersh said. “We’re excited to partner with Fubo to expand the reach of MLB.TV and bring all the action from across Major League Baseball to Fubo subscribers this season.”
While Fubo does currently carry the host of Baly Sports RSNs, the future of those networks is very much in doubt as their parent company Diamond Sports Group (DSG) enters into bankruptcy proceedings. With all of this unfolding in the lead-up to Opening Day, Major League Baseball has been preparing to take back the broadcast and streaming rights from DSG in the event that the company cannot fulfill its contracts.
However, MLB has said that is DSG cannot broadcast the games as contracted, the league will take over and move them to MLB.TV, so Fubo subscribers should be covered either way.
Fubo is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $74.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 25 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs). In total, you should expect to pay about $85.98/month, after adding in their RSN Fee. Fubo was previously known as “fuboTV.”
Due to a carriage dispute, some areas may not see their local CBS affiliate, but rather a national CBS feed.
The streaming service does not carry channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT), A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime), and AMC Networks (AMC, BBC America, and WE tv).
Fubo also includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network, and beIN Sports (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~39 channels including Baby TV, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.
Fubo is a great option for sports fans, especially those who want to stream local sports. They recently announced added Bally Sports RSNs to their channel lineup.
It is the least expensive option to get RSNs in many markets like Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Carolinas, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Tennessee, Fox Sports West, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG Sportsnet, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, and SportsNet NY.