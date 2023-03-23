Fubo Introduces MLB.TV Add-On For Out-of-Market Coverage

Batter up! On Thursday, the newly rechristened sports-focused live TV streaming service Fubo announced a major addition to its lineup with Major League Baseball out-of-market package MLB.TV. With Opening Day set for next Thursday, March 30, the groundbreaking app is set to launch on Fubo in the coming days. The package will be available as a $24.99 per month add-on to any Fubo subscription.

In addition to the expansive slate of games available on MLB.TV, Fubo also provides subscribers access to the MLB Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, a wide range of regional sports networks (RSNs), and games on broadcast and cable channels including ESPN, FOX, and FS1, providing fans of America’s Favorite Pastime with the biggest swath of games available anywhere.

“With today’s MLB.TV partnership, Fubo now offers the most baseball coverage of any streaming company, on top of our already leading position for local sports coverage and our robust NFL and college sports packages,” Fubo co-founder and CEO David Gandler said. “Customers continue to vote for Fubo - we added more net subscribers in Q4 2022 compared to our peers in the space who reported - because of our sports-first differentiation delivered through a premium user experience. We are more confident than ever in our market position and believe that consumers will continue to choose Fubo as we head into baseball season.”

With the addition of MLB.TV, Fubo will be the leading home for Major League Baseball coverage across all streaming platforms when it comes to inventory. The only widely available games that will not be available inside the Fubo platform will be those broadcast on TBS. The streamer has not carried the Turner Networks — also including TNT, TruTV, Cartoon Network, and more — since 2020. However, with MLB’s popular out-of-market package now on Fubo, fans will be able to watch games on-demand with Fubo’s Lookback feature.

“As a pioneer in sports streaming and the home of streaming baseball, MLB.TV has always focused on delivering world-class viewing experiences for baseball fans,” MLB’s EVP for media and business development Kenny Gersh said. “We’re excited to partner with Fubo to expand the reach of MLB.TV and bring all the action from across Major League Baseball to Fubo subscribers this season.”

While Fubo does currently carry the host of Baly Sports RSNs, the future of those networks is very much in doubt as their parent company Diamond Sports Group (DSG) enters into bankruptcy proceedings. With all of this unfolding in the lead-up to Opening Day, Major League Baseball has been preparing to take back the broadcast and streaming rights from DSG in the event that the company cannot fulfill its contracts.

However, MLB has said that is DSG cannot broadcast the games as contracted, the league will take over and move them to MLB.TV, so Fubo subscribers should be covered either way.