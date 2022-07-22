fuboTV Adds FOX Nation as Streaming Add-On

The Fox News streaming service FOX Nation has been added to the live TV streaming service fuboTV as an optional add-on, FOX News Media announced this week. Subscribers to fuboTV can add FOX Nation for $5.99 per month.

“We’re delighted to partner with FuboTV to offer FOX Nation as part of their growing content offering and bring our loyal audience more ways to access the wide variety of signature content that they crave,” FOX Nation President Jason Klarman said.

FOX Nation launched in late 2018 as an additive extension to the FOX News brand. Now the streamer joins FOX News, FOX Business, and other FOX-branded channels already available on fuboTV. The addition has the potential significantly benefit fuboTV, allowing it to become one of the live streaming services of choice for FOX News’ very loyal audience.

The FOX Nation add-on is also available on YouTube TV, one of fuboTV’s competitors. Last March, it was added as an add-on option for DIRECTV subscribers, including DIRECTV Stream, at a price of $5.99 per month. Hulu Live TV does not yet offer FOX Nation.

FOX Nation offers original shows including “Tucker Carlson Today,” “Tucker Carlson Originals,” “Crime Stories with Nancy Grace,” ”What Made America Great with Brian Kilmeade,” and more. The service features 5,000 hours of original content. In addition, FOX Nation carries FOX News’ primetime shows on demand the following day.

FOX Nation will also have the opportunity to take advantage of the loss of One America News Network, one of its conservative competitors. That channel was dropped by DirecTV earlier this year, and Verizon Fios, its last remaining national carrier, announced earlier this week that it is dropping OAN as well.

fuboTV lost 74,000 subscribers in the first quarter of this year, leaving it with 1.056 million subscribers, which the company attributed largely to churn following football season.

The company also announced that it was adopting a new strategy to add more FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channels. The services added more free channels in June, including those from TMB (Trusted Media Brands), including FailArmy, People Are Awesome, and The Pet Collective.