fuboTV Adds FOX Nation as Streaming Add-On
The Fox News streaming service FOX Nation has been added to the live TV streaming service fuboTV as an optional add-on, FOX News Media announced this week. Subscribers to fuboTV can add FOX Nation for $5.99 per month.
“We’re delighted to partner with FuboTV to offer FOX Nation as part of their growing content offering and bring our loyal audience more ways to access the wide variety of signature content that they crave,” FOX Nation President Jason Klarman said.
FOX Nation launched in late 2018 as an additive extension to the FOX News brand. Now the streamer joins FOX News, FOX Business, and other FOX-branded channels already available on fuboTV. The addition has the potential significantly benefit fuboTV, allowing it to become one of the live streaming services of choice for FOX News’ very loyal audience.
The FOX Nation add-on is also available on YouTube TV, one of fuboTV’s competitors. Last March, it was added as an add-on option for DIRECTV subscribers, including DIRECTV Stream, at a price of $5.99 per month. Hulu Live TV does not yet offer FOX Nation.
FOX Nation offers original shows including “Tucker Carlson Today,” “Tucker Carlson Originals,” “Crime Stories with Nancy Grace,” ”What Made America Great with Brian Kilmeade,” and more. The service features 5,000 hours of original content. In addition, FOX Nation carries FOX News’ primetime shows on demand the following day.
FOX Nation will also have the opportunity to take advantage of the loss of One America News Network, one of its conservative competitors. That channel was dropped by DirecTV earlier this year, and Verizon Fios, its last remaining national carrier, announced earlier this week that it is dropping OAN as well.
fuboTV lost 74,000 subscribers in the first quarter of this year, leaving it with 1.056 million subscribers, which the company attributed largely to churn following football season.
The company also announced that it was adopting a new strategy to add more FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) channels. The services added more free channels in June, including those from TMB (Trusted Media Brands), including FailArmy, People Are Awesome, and The Pet Collective.
fuboTV
fuboTV is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $69.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 27 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs).
The streaming service does not carry channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT) and those from A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime).
fuboTV also includes beIN Sports and NFL Network (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~37 channels including Baby TV, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.
fuboTV is a great option for sports fans, especially those who want to stream soccer. It is the least expensive option to get New York RSNs MSG, MSG+, and SportsNet NY.
Fox Nation
Fox Nation is an entertainment streaming service created by FOX News and gives subscribers access to full, commercial-free episodes from well-known right-wing personalities like Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham, as well as crime series starring Nancy Grace and Mark Fuhrman, plus lots more content ranging from lifestyle, history, religion, and more.
While the “Monthly” subscription doesn’t include a free trial, the first month only costs $0.99. After that, it’s $5.99 per month. Meanwhile, the “Patriot” tier is $64.99 per year and the “Silver Patriot” plan lasts for 2 years and costs $99.00. Also, Fox Nation offers an entire year of free content to U.S. military, veterans, and active first responders.