fuboTV Execs Say Sports-Focused Streamer Largely Unaffected by Loss of Local CBS Affiliates
While customers were undoubtedly disappointed to learn that fuboTV would no longer be carrying local CBS stations in 160 major markets in late January, the company has been largely spared from any significant ramifications. Of course, it’s only been a month since this happened, so it’s possible the company could see more of an effect in the coming months, but for now, company executives don’t seem particularly worried.
“Under no circumstances, is this programming required for us given the retention levels that we’ve seen,” said CEO David Gandler during the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call of the local CBS stations. “It’s certainly something we would love to return them … [but we’re] in a holding pattern, similar as you are waiting to see how this nets out.”
Local CBS affiliates were dropped by the live TV streaming service after Paramount Global was unable to strike an agreement with many of its local CBS affiliates for continued carriage on fuboTV. Affiliates were not required to abide by the agreement, and many chose not to accept it, effectively ensuring their removal from the service, even though the Eye Network and live streamer had essentially agreed to a continued carriage deal.
The largest affiliate companies, including E.W. Scripps, Hearst, Nexstar, Sinclair, and TEGNA, are among those that chose to withdraw from the agreement. Nearly 70% of the top 50 DMAs in the nation, including Washington, D.C., Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Tampa, Orlando, Cleveland, and St. Louis, have been impacted.
Sinclair Broadcast Group CEO Chris Ripley said last week that he thinks the Fubo dispute could be resolved in the next few months. That’s good news for Fubo users who miss their local CBS streams, but Ripley has little control over the choice. The network does not allow affiliates to actively contract with service providers like fuboTV, according to the CEO. This kind of negotiation is done by networks, who then submit the agreement to affiliates for their approval or disapproval. In this specific instance, a significant portion of CBS affiliates believed the deal to be below what they could take. Gandler said Fubo has done its part to negotiate the carriage deal with the network, but it falls on CBS to secure the deals with local broadcasters.
One of the reasons that the Fubo CEO thinks that the disruption hasn’t impacted the streamer much is that they still have access to a national CBS feed and there are numerous free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) platforms available dedicated specifically to local news.
Gandler said that when it comes to paying for content, the streamer is willing to do so, as it has proven over time, but only if it adds value to Fubo’s customers. Without much pushback from customers over the loss of the local channels, and a growing customer base approaching 1.5 million, the company feels that it might be in an even better negotiating position than it anticipated.
“We are happy to pay a premium to bring in content that we feel is valuable to the bundles, such as the regional sports networks,” Gandler said. “We may again have even more leverage than we initially had anticipated, particularly since we are growing double-digits year-over-year. So at the moment, we’re going to let this play out for a little bit longer. And then obviously, we’ll reach out and see if there’s anything that we can do to help.”
It appears that both CBS and fuboTV would like to get this dispute figured out sooner or later, but the decision essentially comes down to the affiliates. But, if those station owners try to play hardball with the sports-focused streamer, they might end up with a worse deal than they anticipated.
fuboTV
fuboTV is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $74.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 25 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs). In total, you should expect to pay about $85.98/month, after adding in their RSN Fee.
Due to a carriage dispute, some areas may not see their local CBS affiliate, but rather a national CBS feed.
The streaming service does not carry channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT), A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime), and AMC Networks (AMC, BBC America, and WE tv).
fuboTV also includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network, and beIN Sports (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~39 channels including Baby TV, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.
fuboTV is a great option for sports fans, especially those who want to stream local sports. They recently announced added Bally Sports RSNs to their channel lineup.
It is the least expensive option to get RSNs in many markets like Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Carolinas, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Tennessee, Fox Sports West, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG Sportsnet, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, and SportsNet NY.