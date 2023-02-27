fuboTV Adds 224K Subscribers in Fourth Quarter, Rising to 1.46 Million to End 2022
The sports-focused live TV streaming service fuboTV released its fourth-quarter earnings report on Monday and revealed that the streamer had a total of 1.455 million total users.
That’s an increase of 224,000 over the 1.231 million users that the company reported at the end of Q3. The number represents a year-over-year increase of 323,000 users from the 1.1M fuboTV had at the end of 2021.
The numbers reported still leave fuboTV behind its competitors in the live TV market. The skinny bundle Sling TV recently reported having 2.3M users last month. In early February, Hulu Live TV reported adding 100,000 users to its platform growing to 4.5 million customers. While Google has not provided a concrete update since, last summer, YouTube TV became the first live streamer to eclipse 5M customers.
The streamer indicated that its internal guidance was that it would grow to 1.52 million customers by the end of the 2023 fiscal year, which would just be just 65K more than they ended 2022. The lack of forecasted growth comes as there were many changes coming into 2023 — namely price hikes.
The biggest news for Fubo users in the fourth quarter was the addition of regional sports networks (RSNs) from Bally Sports. Although two of those networks did not roll out on the service until last week, all 19 Bally Sports RSNs are now available on the service.
Unfortunately for fuboTV users, the increased offerings of RSNs led to an increase in price, as well. All plans offered by Fubo saw a base increase of $5, plus boosted RSN fees of $11 for customers with one RSN in their market and $14 for those with two or more. Fubo’s CEO was confident that users would be willing to pay more to get more access to live sports, but the verdict is still very much out on that assessment.
It might be hard to convince users the cost is worth it if fuboTV keeps dropping channels as it has recently. Fubo is no longer carrying the collection of AMC networks, announcing on New Years Day that it was ditching the channels. Some Fubo users are also currently stuck with a national CBS feed, as a dispute between the network and its affiliates forced the service to drop the local feeds in 160 markets.
It wasn’t all bad news for fuboTV users in Q4, however. The service added more features that allow parents to control what their kids are watching, and now allows users to record their favorite pre and post-game shows on DVR. Fubo also came to a carriage agreement with the Scripps Broadcasting company allowing it to carry ION, Court TV and more. Additionally, fuboTV now carries Speedvision, a racing-centric network for all the gear-heads out there.
fuboTV is a live TV streaming service with about 90 channels for $74.99/month. This plan includes local channels, 25 of the top 35 cable channels, and regional sports networks (RSNs). In total, you should expect to pay about $85.98/month, after adding in their RSN Fee.
Due to a carriage dispute, some areas may not see their local CBS affiliate, but rather a national CBS feed.
The streaming service does not carry channels from WarnerMedia-owned (CNN, TBS, and TNT), A+E (A&E, History Channel, and Lifetime), and AMC Networks (AMC, BBC America, and WE tv).
fuboTV also includes MLB Network, NBA TV, NFL Network, NFL RedZone , NHL Network, and beIN Sports (which is not available on most services). You can add Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports Plus add-on for $6/month.
You can add the fubo Extra ($8) to add ~39 channels including Baby TV, Cooking Channel, DIY, and GSN.
fuboTV is a great option for sports fans, especially those who want to stream local sports. They recently announced added Bally Sports RSNs to their channel lineup.
It is the least expensive option to get RSNs in many markets like Altitude, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Arizona, Bally Sports Carolinas, Bally Sports Detroit, Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Great Lakes, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City, Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports New Orleans, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports San Diego, Bally Sports SoCal, Bally Sports South, Bally Sports Southeast, Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Tennessee, Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas City, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Sun, Fox Sports Tennessee, Fox Sports West, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG Sportsnet, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, Root Sports Northwest, and SportsNet NY.