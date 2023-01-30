 Skip to Content
fuboTV Loses Local CBS Affiliates in 160 Markets: What Markets Are Losing Them?

Jason Gurwin

After Paramount Global was unable to reach a new deal with many of its local CBS affiliates for continued carriage on fuboTV, local CBS affiliates in nearly 160 markets have been dropped by the live TV streaming service. While the Eye Network and live streamer had essentially agreed to a continued carriage deal, affiliates were not bound by the deal, and many decided not to accept it, essentially guaranteeing their removal from the service.

Some of those that opted out of the deal are the biggest affiliate groups including E.W. Scripps, Hearst, Nexstar, Sinclair, and TEGNA. While it does not affect the five biggest CBS markets, it will impact nearly 70% of the top 50 DMAs in the country, including Washington D.C., Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Tampa, Orlando, Cleveland, and St. Louis.

In those markets, customers will now receive a National CBS Feed, which carries CBS primetime programming and late-night, however, it does not include local news, syndicated programming, or some live sports. Those in the Eastern and Central timezones will receive an East Coast feed, while those in the Mountain and Western timezones, will get a West Coast feed.

In a statement to The Streamable, a Paramount Global spokesperson said, “CBS, through the Affiliate Board, has provided our affiliates a fair opportunity to continue their carriage on FuboTV with short-term, mid-term and long-term options, including under the existing contract. Unfortunately and inexplicably, the Board has not endorsed any of our multiple solutions. This may result in certain CBS affiliates electing to discontinue their local feeds on the FuboTV platform.”

Why is This Happening?

Every live TV streamer negotiates with channel owners to secure retransmission rights. While Paramount owns CBS, it doesn’t own every station (also known as affiliates) that carries the CBS feed. However, in order to get wide distribution for affiliates with live TV streamers, Paramount Global negotiates a master agreement for all affiliates. Those stations can opt out of the agreement and decline carriage, as well as negotiate with the streaming services themselves.

The group representing the affiliates says that Paramount is trying to negotiate a larger deal with fuboTV that includes its cable stations like Comedy Central, MTV, and Nickelodeon, so Paramount may not be dealing in the affiliates’ best interests.

Paramount believes that the affiliates are leveraging CBS content to get a better deal for retransmission rights, rather than the content that the affiliates themselves carry.

Carriage disputes are not uncommon. They have occurred frequently even back in the days when cable TV ruled the landscape. There’s always an opportunity for the parties to come back to the table, as they usually do after a brief outage, but there is no guarantee that a deal will ultimately be done.

What Other Ways Can You Watch Local CBS Affiliate?

Paramount+

One excellent option is to sign up for Paramount+. With a 30-day free trial to the Premium tier ($9.99 per month), you’ll get your local CBS affiliate. On the streamer’s cheaper Essential Tier ($4.99 monthly), while you won’t get your local affiliate, you will get live NFL games.

In addition to the CBS feed, you’ll get almost all of the biggest hits from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Smithsonian Channel.

Paramount+ is also a soccer lover’s dream with Serie A, Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol, and UEFA Champions League.

The Paramount+ movie library stretches back 100 years, so there’s plenty to watch, from silent films and old Westerns to modern-day “Mission: Impossible” adventures with Tom Cruise, and 2022’s biggest film, “Top Gun: Maverick.” It’s also home to the Star Trek movies and TV series.

When it comes to original series, Paramount+ has hitched its wagon to “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan. You’ll see the prequel series “1888” and “1923,” alongside other Sheridan projects like “Mayor of Kingstown” and “Tulsa King.”

For children, that Nickelodeon library is a slam dunk. You’ve got thousands of hours of “PAW Patrol,” “Spongebob Squarepants,” “Digby Dragon,” “Rugrats,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Peppa Pig,” and much more.

If you’d like more adult content, you can add Showtime to Paramount+. The combined bundle is $11.99 per month with ads or $14.99 per month commercial-free with live CBS.

What Markets Are Losing CBS Local Affiliates on FuboTV?

If you are in the following markets, you will have your local affiliate replaced with a National CBS Feed.

Market Call Sign
Abilene-Sweetwater KTAB
Albany-Schenectady-Troy WRGB
Albuquerque-Santa Fe KRQE-DT2
Alexandria, LA KALB-DT2
Alpena
Amarillo KFDA
Anchorage KYES
Atlanta WGCL
Augusta-Aiken WRDW
Bakersfield KBAK
Bangor WABI
Baton Rouge WAFB
Beaumont-Port Arthur KFDM
Bend, OR KBNZ-LD
Billings KTVQ
Biloxi-Gulfport WLOX
Birmingham (Ann and Tusc) WIAT
Bluefield-Beckley-Oak Hill WVNS-DT2
Boise KBOI
Buffalo WIVB
Burlington-Plattsburgh WCAX
Butte-Bozeman KXLF
Cedar Rapids-Waterloo KGAN
Champaign-Springfield-Decatur WCIA
Charleston-Huntington WOWK
Charleston, SC WCSC
Charlotte WBTV
Cheyenne-Scottsbluff KGWN
Cincinnati WKRC
Clarksburg-Weston WDTV
Cleveland-Akron (Canton) WOIO
Colorado Springs-Pueblo KKTV
Columbia-Jefferson City KRCG
Columbia, SC WLTX
Columbus, GA (Opelika, AL) WRBL
Columbus, OH WBNS
Corpus Christi KZTV
Davenport-R.Island-Moline WHBF
Dayton WHIO
Des Moines-Ames KCCI
Dothan WTVY
Duluth-Superior KBJR
El Paso (Las Cruces) KDBC
Eugene KVAL
Fairbanks KXDF-CD
Fargo-Valley City KXJB
Flint-Saginaw-Bay City WNEM
Fresno-Visalia KGPE
Ft. Smith-Fay-Springdale-Rogers KFSM
Ft. Wayne WANE
Glendive
Grand Junction-Montrose KREX
Great Falls KRTV
Green Bay-Appleton WFRV
Greensboro-H.Point-W.Salem WFMY
Greenville-N.Bern-Washington WNCT
Greenville-Spartanburg-Asheville-And WSPA
Harlingen-Weslaco-Brownsville-McAllen KGBT
Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York WHP
Harrisonburg WSVF-DT2
Hartford & New Haven WFSB
Hattiesburg-Laurel WHLT
Helena
Honolulu KGMB
Houston KHOU
Huntsville-Decatur (Flor) WHNT
Idaho Falls-Pocatello(Jackson) KIFI-DT
Indianapolis WTTV
Jackson, MS WJTV
Johnstown-Altoona-St College WTAJ
Joplin-Pittsburg KOAM
Juneau
Kansas City KCTV
Knoxville WVLT
La Crosse-Eau Claire WKBT
Lafayette, LA KLFY
Lansing WLNS
Laredo KYLX-LD
Las Vegas KLAS
Lexington WKYT/WYMT-TV
Lincoln & Hastings-Kearney KOLN
Little Rock-Pine Bluff KTHV
Louisville WLKY
Lubbock KLBK
Macon WMAZ
Madison WISC
Mankato KEYC-DT2
Medford-Klamath Falls KTVL
Memphis WREG
Milwaukee WDJT
Minot-Bismarck-Dickinson KXMC
Missoula KPAX
Mobile-Pensacola (Ft Walt) WKRG
Monroe-El Dorado KNOE
Monterey-Salinas KION
Myrtle Beach-Florence WBTW
Nashville WTVF
New Orleans WWL
Norfolk-Portsmouth-Newport News WTKR
North Platte KNPL-LD
Odessa-Midland KOSA
Oklahoma City KWTV
Omaha KMTV
Orlando-Daytona Beach-Melbourne WKMG
Ottumwa-Kirksville KTVO
Paducah-Cape Girard-Harrisburg KFVS
Palm Springs KPSP-CD
Panama City WECP-LD
Parkersburg WIYE-LD
Peoria-Bloomington WMBD
Phoenix (Prescott) KPHO
Portland-Auburn WGME
Portland, OR KOIN
Presque Isle WAGM
Providence-New Bedford WPRI
Quincy-Hannibal-Keokuk KHQA-TV
Raleigh-Durham (Fayetteville) WNCN
Rapid City KCLO
Reno KTVN
Richmond-Petersburg WTVR
Roanoke-Lynchburg WDBJ
Rochester, NY WROC
Rockford WIFR
Salt Lake City KUTV
San Angelo KLST
San Antonio KENS
San Diego KFMB
Santa Barbara-San Mar-San Luis Obispo KEYT
Savannah WTOC
Seattle-Tacoma KIRO
Sherman-Ada KXII
Shreveport KSLA
Sioux City KMEG
Sioux Falls(Mitchell) KELO
South Bend-Elkhart WSBT
Spokane KREM
Springfield-Holyoke WSHM-LP
St. Joseph KCJO-LD
St. Louis KMOV
Tallahassee-Thomasville WCTV
Tampa-St. Pete (Sarasota) WTSP
Toledo WTOL
Topeka WIBW
Traverse City-Cadillac WWTV
Tri-Cities, TN-VA WJHL
Tucson (Sierra Vista) KOLD
Tulsa KOTV
Twin Falls KMVT
Tyler-Longview KYTX
Victoria
Waco-Temple-Bryan KWTX/KBTX
Washington, DC (Hagerstown) WUSA
Watertown WWNY
Wausau-Rhinelander WSAW
West Palm Beach-Ft. Pierce WPEC
Wheeling-Steubenville WTRF
Wichita-Hutchinson Plus KWCH
Yakima-Pasco-Richland-Kennewick KIMA
Youngstown WKBN
Zanesville
