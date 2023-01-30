fuboTV Loses Local CBS Affiliates in 160 Markets: What Markets Are Losing Them?

After Paramount Global was unable to reach a new deal with many of its local CBS affiliates for continued carriage on fuboTV, local CBS affiliates in nearly 160 markets have been dropped by the live TV streaming service. While the Eye Network and live streamer had essentially agreed to a continued carriage deal, affiliates were not bound by the deal, and many decided not to accept it, essentially guaranteeing their removal from the service.

Some of those that opted out of the deal are the biggest affiliate groups including E.W. Scripps, Hearst, Nexstar, Sinclair, and TEGNA. While it does not affect the five biggest CBS markets, it will impact nearly 70% of the top 50 DMAs in the country, including Washington D.C., Houston, Atlanta, Phoenix, Seattle, Tampa, Orlando, Cleveland, and St. Louis.

In those markets, customers will now receive a National CBS Feed, which carries CBS primetime programming and late-night, however, it does not include local news, syndicated programming, or some live sports. Those in the Eastern and Central timezones will receive an East Coast feed, while those in the Mountain and Western timezones, will get a West Coast feed.

In a statement to The Streamable, a Paramount Global spokesperson said, “CBS, through the Affiliate Board, has provided our affiliates a fair opportunity to continue their carriage on FuboTV with short-term, mid-term and long-term options, including under the existing contract. Unfortunately and inexplicably, the Board has not endorsed any of our multiple solutions. This may result in certain CBS affiliates electing to discontinue their local feeds on the FuboTV platform.”

Why is This Happening?

Why is This Happening? What Other Ways Can You Watch Local CBS Affiliate?

What Other Ways Can You Watch Local CBS Affiliate? What Markets Are Losing CBS Local Affiliates on FuboTV?

Why is This Happening?

Every live TV streamer negotiates with channel owners to secure retransmission rights. While Paramount owns CBS, it doesn’t own every station (also known as affiliates) that carries the CBS feed. However, in order to get wide distribution for affiliates with live TV streamers, Paramount Global negotiates a master agreement for all affiliates. Those stations can opt out of the agreement and decline carriage, as well as negotiate with the streaming services themselves.

The group representing the affiliates says that Paramount is trying to negotiate a larger deal with fuboTV that includes its cable stations like Comedy Central, MTV, and Nickelodeon, so Paramount may not be dealing in the affiliates’ best interests.

Paramount believes that the affiliates are leveraging CBS content to get a better deal for retransmission rights, rather than the content that the affiliates themselves carry.

Carriage disputes are not uncommon. They have occurred frequently even back in the days when cable TV ruled the landscape. There’s always an opportunity for the parties to come back to the table, as they usually do after a brief outage, but there is no guarantee that a deal will ultimately be done.

What Other Ways Can You Watch Local CBS Affiliate?

Paramount+

One excellent option is to sign up for Paramount+. With a 30-day free trial to the Premium tier ($9.99 per month), you’ll get your local CBS affiliate. On the streamer’s cheaper Essential Tier ($4.99 monthly), while you won’t get your local affiliate, you will get live NFL games.

30-Day Free Trial $4.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: PLAYOFFS

In addition to the CBS feed, you’ll get almost all of the biggest hits from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Smithsonian Channel.

Paramount+ is also a soccer lover’s dream with Serie A, Argentina Liga Profesional de Fútbol, and UEFA Champions League.

The Paramount+ movie library stretches back 100 years, so there’s plenty to watch, from silent films and old Westerns to modern-day “Mission: Impossible” adventures with Tom Cruise, and 2022’s biggest film, “Top Gun: Maverick.” It’s also home to the Star Trek movies and TV series.

When it comes to original series, Paramount+ has hitched its wagon to “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan. You’ll see the prequel series “1888” and “1923,” alongside other Sheridan projects like “Mayor of Kingstown” and “Tulsa King.”

For children, that Nickelodeon library is a slam dunk. You’ve got thousands of hours of “PAW Patrol,” “Spongebob Squarepants,” “Digby Dragon,” “Rugrats,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Peppa Pig,” and much more.

If you’d like more adult content, you can add Showtime to Paramount+. The combined bundle is $11.99 per month with ads or $14.99 per month commercial-free with live CBS.

What Markets Are Losing CBS Local Affiliates on FuboTV?

If you are in the following markets, you will have your local affiliate replaced with a National CBS Feed.