fuboTV to Broadcast Four English National Team UEFA Nations League Matches via Pay-Per-View

It’s been a good time to be a soccer-loving, fuboTV subscriber lately. In January, the sports-first streaming service announced a six-year deal\ with Fox Sports allowing fuboTV to stream matches from top European national teams.

The partnership brings qualifying and tournament matches from UEFA’s Nations League directly to fuboTV subscribers. Then last month, fuboTV announced the first 60 exclusive UEFA Nations League matches for the 2022-23 broadcast season.

Now the platform will make four of those matches available to customers from DIRECTV, DISH, and all major cable companies through pay-per-view. All four matches feature the England national team and take place in June. They will be available to purchase for $24.95 each.

The first match is between England and Hungary on Saturday, June 4, and starts at noon ET. A June 7 match with Germany begins at 2:30 pm ET and is followed by a June 11 match at 2:30 p.m. ET against Italy and a second face-off with Hungary on June 14 also at 2:30 pm ET.

The PPV offerings will not impact fuboTV subscribers who will still able to stream the matches through the platform.

The deal “marks the first time FuboTV has expanded distribution to customers of PPV,” fuboTV co-founder and CEO David Gandler said, “diversifying our revenue streams as we target profitability by 2025.”

fuboTV’s exclusive coverage of the UEFA’s Nations League will stream live on the Fubo Sports Network for subscribers, but Gandler is excited about all fans being able to watch the games. “Whether they watch on fuboTV, our broadly distributed Fubo Sports Network, or PPV,” he said, “soccer fans won’t miss a minute of the action.”

FuboTV’s select UEFA Nation’s League matches are part of the platform’s over 100 sports, news, and entertainment channels base plan. The streaming service’s distribution partners include Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Sports on Tubi, LG Channels, Plex, Vizio Channels, Hisense Smart TVs, and XUMO. Packages start at $69.99 a month and include a free 7-day trial.