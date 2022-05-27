FuboTV Announces Exclusive UEFA National Team Games
Sports-first streaming service FuboTV is upping its game when it comes to international soccer action. After it was announced in January that the streamer had secured the U.S. streaming rights to select UEFA matches, on Friday the live TV streaming service announced the first of 60 exclusive UEFA Nations League match broadcasts during the 2022-23 season.
Some of the season’s streaming highlights include France — the reigning UEFA Nations League champion — making their competition debut vs. Denmark on Friday, June 3 at 2:45 p.m. ET on FuboTV, and will match up with Croatia on Monday, June 13, at 2:45 p.m. ET on the streamer.
FuboTV will also stream all four of England’s matches on Fubo Sports Network: England will take on Hungary on Saturday, June 4 at 12:00 noon ET, then will square off with Germany on Tuesday, June 7 at 2:45 p.m. ET, Italy on Saturday, June 11 at 2:45 p.m. ET, and Hungary on Tuesday, June 14 at 2:45 p.m. ET.
Switzerland’s matches vs. Spain on Thursday, June 9, and Portugal on Sunday, June 12 will each stream on FuboTV with 2:45 p.m. ET starts.
2022-23 UEFA Nations League on FuboTV Schedule
Matchday 1
|Day/Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Wednesday, June 1
|12 noon
|Poland vs. Wales
|Fubo Sports Network
|Thursday, June 2
|12 noon
|Bulgaria vs. North Macedonia
|Fubo Sports Network
|12 noon
|Estonia vs. San Marino
|Fubo Sports Network
|12 noon
|Cyprus vs. Kosovo
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Israel vs. Iceland
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Serbia vs. Norway
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Czech Republic vs. Switzerland
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Northern Ireland vs. Greece
|Fubo Sports Network
|Friday, June 3
|12 noon
|Latvia vs. Andorra
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|France vs. Denmark
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Slovakia vs. Belarus
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Liechtenstein vs. Moldova
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Northern Ireland vs. Greece
|Fubo Sports Network
|Saturday, June 4
|9 a.m.
|Armenia vs. Republic of Ireland
|Fubo Sports Network
|12 noon
|Hungary vs. England
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Montenegro vs. Romania
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Turkey vs. Faroe Islands
|Fubo Sports Network
Matchday 2
|Day/Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Sunday, June 5
|2:45 p.m.
|Portugal vs. Switzerland
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Serbia vs. Slovenia
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Kosovo vs. Greece
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Bulgaria vs. Georgia
|Fubo Sports Network
|Monday, June 6
|12 noon
|Latvia vs. Liechtenstein
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Austria vs. Denmark
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Iceland vs. Albania
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Belarus vs. Azerbaijan
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Slovakia vs. Kazakhstan
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Andorra vs. Moldova
|Fubo Sports Network
|Tuesday, June 7
|2:45 p.m.
|Germany vs. England
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Scotland vs. Ukraine
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Faroe Islands vs. Luxembourg
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Romania
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Lithuania vs. Turkey
|Fubo Sports Network
|Wednesday, June 8
|2:45 p.m.
|Wales vs. Netherlands
|Fubo Sports Network
Matchday 3
|Day/Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Thursday, June 9
|2:45 p.m.
|Switzerland vs. Spain
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Sweden vs. Serbia
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Greece vs. Cyprus
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Kosovo vs. Northern Ireland
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Gibraltar vs. Bulgaria
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|North Macedonia vs. Georgia
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Malta vs. Estonia
|Fubo Sports Network
|Friday, June 10
|12 noon
|Moldova vs. Latvia
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Denmark vs. Croatia
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Albania vs. Israel
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Belarus vs. Kazakhstan
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Andorra vs. Liechtenstein
|Fubo Sports Network
|Saturday, June 11
|9 a.m.
|Ukraine vs. Armenia
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|England vs. Italy
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Luxembourg vs. Turkey
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Wales vs. Belgium
|Fubo Sports Network
Matchday 4
|Day/Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
Sunday, June 12
12 noon
Georgia vs. Bulgaria
Fubo Sports Network
2:45 p.m.
Switzerland vs. Portugal
Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Switzerland vs. Portugal
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Switzerland vs. Portugal
|Fubo Sports Network
|Monday, June 13
|2:45 p.m.
|Iceland vs. Israel
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|France vs. Croatia
|Fubo Sports Network
|Tuesday, June 14
|12 noon
|Moldova vs. Andorra
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|England vs. Hungary
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Finland
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Romania vs. Montenegro
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Luxembourg vs. Faroe Islands
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Turkey vs. Lithuania
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Liechtenstein vs. Latvia
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Poland vs. Belgium
|Fubo Sports Network
Meanwhile, Fox Sports will air 44 UEFA Nations League 2022-23 matches across the Fox family of networks, including FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus, Tubi, and the FOX Sports App. The Nations League marks the first competition in the network’s new agreement with UEFA.
Back in November, FOX Sports acquired multiple UEFA broadcasting rights for select European tournaments, including:
- UEFA European Football Championship 2024
- UEFA European Football Championship 2028
- UEFA Nations League
- UEFA National Team Competitions (including FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the Euro Qualifiers)
- All Friendly Matches controlled by UEFA
Earlier this year, FuboTV reached a six-year agreement with UEFA to broadcast select matches from top European national teams such as Italy, France, England, Germany, Spain, Portugal, and the Netherlands.
FuboTV, slowly but surely, has been fleshing out its Fubo Sports Network content offerings, adding existing rights and developing exclusive content to entice sports fans to the service. While the majority of content involves Professional Fighter’s League highlights and smaller international sports leagues, the company has been doing its part to make the network a major player in sports streaming.
Last August, FuboTV announced that it had acquired the exclusive rights for Coppa Italia and the exclusive English language rights for Serie A in Canada.
Fubo Sports Network is a free, ad-supported TV station that is available on multiple platforms, including The Roku Channel, Tubi, Samsung TV+, Xumo, and Vizio streaming platforms.
