FuboTV Announces Exclusive UEFA National Team Games

Sports-first streaming service FuboTV is upping its game when it comes to international soccer action. After it was announced in January that the streamer had secured the U.S. streaming rights to select UEFA matches, on Friday the live TV streaming service announced the first of 60 exclusive UEFA Nations League match broadcasts during the 2022-23 season.

Some of the season’s streaming highlights include France — the reigning UEFA Nations League champion — making their competition debut vs. Denmark on Friday, June 3 at 2:45 p.m. ET on FuboTV, and will match up with Croatia on Monday, June 13, at 2:45 p.m. ET on the streamer.

FuboTV will also stream all four of England’s matches on Fubo Sports Network: England will take on Hungary on Saturday, June 4 at 12:00 noon ET, then will square off with Germany on Tuesday, June 7 at 2:45 p.m. ET, Italy on Saturday, June 11 at 2:45 p.m. ET, and Hungary on Tuesday, June 14 at 2:45 p.m. ET.

Switzerland’s matches vs. Spain on Thursday, June 9, and Portugal on Sunday, June 12 will each stream on FuboTV with 2:45 p.m. ET starts.

2022-23 UEFA Nations League on FuboTV Schedule

Matchday 1

Day/Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Wednesday, June 1 12 noon Poland vs. Wales Fubo Sports Network Thursday, June 2 12 noon Bulgaria vs. North Macedonia Fubo Sports Network 12 noon Estonia vs. San Marino Fubo Sports Network 12 noon Cyprus vs. Kosovo Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Israel vs. Iceland Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Serbia vs. Norway Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Czech Republic vs. Switzerland Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Northern Ireland vs. Greece Fubo Sports Network Friday, June 3 12 noon Latvia vs. Andorra Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. France vs. Denmark Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Slovakia vs. Belarus Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Liechtenstein vs. Moldova Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Northern Ireland vs. Greece Fubo Sports Network Saturday, June 4 9 a.m. Armenia vs. Republic of Ireland Fubo Sports Network 12 noon Hungary vs. England Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Montenegro vs. Romania Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Turkey vs. Faroe Islands Fubo Sports Network

Matchday 2

Day/Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sunday, June 5 2:45 p.m. Portugal vs. Switzerland Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Serbia vs. Slovenia Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Kosovo vs. Greece Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Bulgaria vs. Georgia Fubo Sports Network Monday, June 6 12 noon Latvia vs. Liechtenstein Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Austria vs. Denmark Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Iceland vs. Albania Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Belarus vs. Azerbaijan Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Slovakia vs. Kazakhstan Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Andorra vs. Moldova Fubo Sports Network Tuesday, June 7 2:45 p.m. Germany vs. England Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Scotland vs. Ukraine Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Faroe Islands vs. Luxembourg Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Romania Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Lithuania vs. Turkey Fubo Sports Network Wednesday, June 8 2:45 p.m. Wales vs. Netherlands Fubo Sports Network

Matchday 3

Day/Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Thursday, June 9 2:45 p.m. Switzerland vs. Spain Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Sweden vs. Serbia Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Greece vs. Cyprus Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Kosovo vs. Northern Ireland Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Gibraltar vs. Bulgaria Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. North Macedonia vs. Georgia Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Malta vs. Estonia Fubo Sports Network Friday, June 10 12 noon Moldova vs. Latvia Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Denmark vs. Croatia Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Albania vs. Israel Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Belarus vs. Kazakhstan Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Andorra vs. Liechtenstein Fubo Sports Network Saturday, June 11 9 a.m. Ukraine vs. Armenia Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. England vs. Italy Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Luxembourg vs. Turkey Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Wales vs. Belgium Fubo Sports Network

Matchday 4

Day/Date Time (ET) Matchup Network Sunday, June 12 12 noon Georgia vs. Bulgaria Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Switzerland vs. Portugal Fubo Sports Network Monday, June 13 2:45 p.m. Iceland vs. Israel Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. France vs. Croatia Fubo Sports Network Tuesday, June 14 12 noon Moldova vs. Andorra Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. England vs. Hungary Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. Finland Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Romania vs. Montenegro Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Luxembourg vs. Faroe Islands Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Turkey vs. Lithuania Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Liechtenstein vs. Latvia Fubo Sports Network 2:45 p.m. Poland vs. Belgium Fubo Sports Network

Meanwhile, Fox Sports will air 44 UEFA Nations League 2022-23 matches across the Fox family of networks, including FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus, Tubi, and the FOX Sports App. The Nations League marks the first competition in the network’s new agreement with UEFA.

Back in November, FOX Sports acquired multiple UEFA broadcasting rights for select European tournaments, including:

UEFA European Football Championship 2024

UEFA European Football Championship 2028

UEFA Nations League

UEFA National Team Competitions (including FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the Euro Qualifiers)

All Friendly Matches controlled by UEFA

Earlier this year, FuboTV reached a six-year agreement with UEFA to broadcast select matches from top European national teams such as Italy, France, England, Germany, Spain, Portugal, and the Netherlands.

FuboTV, slowly but surely, has been fleshing out its Fubo Sports Network content offerings, adding existing rights and developing exclusive content to entice sports fans to the service. While the majority of content involves Professional Fighter’s League highlights and smaller international sports leagues, the company has been doing its part to make the network a major player in sports streaming.

Last August, FuboTV announced that it had acquired the exclusive rights for Coppa Italia and the exclusive English language rights for Serie A in Canada.

Fubo Sports Network is a free, ad-supported TV station that is available on multiple platforms, including The Roku Channel, Tubi, Samsung TV+, Xumo, and Vizio streaming platforms.