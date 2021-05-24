FuboTV vs. Philo - Which Should You Choose?

If you’re looking for a new live TV streaming service, is fuboTV or Philo a better choice? The decision may depend on what you value most. Both are excellent streaming options with lots of pros and cons. If you’d like a quick comparison, check out The Streamable’s Service Matchmaker. Let’s dig in to compare your options.

Winner on Price: Philo

Philo clocks in at $20 / month and fuboTV is $64.99 / month, so Philo wins, hands-down. Obviously, there are reasons Philo is a fraction of the cost, but it might make a lot of sense, especially if you’re spending money on other services like Netflix or HBO Max. If you’re looking for a live TV option, Philo’s price is nearly impossible to beat.

Winner on Overall Channels: fuboTV

When it comes to the base tiers, fuboTV holds the edge. FuboTV has 30 of the top 35 cable channels, which tops Philo’s 18. Overall, fuboTV has 112 channels while Philo offers 63.

FuboTV offers these channels that Philo doesn’t: Bravo, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, E!, ESPN, Fox News, Freeform, FX, FXX, MSNBC, Syfy, and USA Network.

Every top cable channel available on Philo is also available on fuboTV.

Neither service allows access to WarnerMedia channels like CNN, Cartoon Network, TBS or TNT. If you need those channels, you’ll need to consider another service like Hulu Live TV or YouTube TV.

Channel Upgrades

Philo only offers one tier of service.

FuboTV allows you to add a package of additional channels for $8/month.

This upgrade package gives you American Heroes, Baby TV, BBC World News, BET Her, BET Jams, BET Soul, Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, DIY, ESPNEWS, ESPNU, FXM, GINX Esports TV, Great American Country, GSN, Hallmark Drama, INSP, Law&Crime, LOGO, Magnolia Network, MTV Classic, MTV Live, MTV2, MTVU, Nat Geo Wild, Newsy, Nick Music, Nicktoons, PeopleTV, Revolt, Science, Sony Movie Channel, TeenNick, XITE, and Zona Futbol.

Winner on Local Channels: fuboTV

FuboTV offers ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Telemundo, The CW, and Univision.

Philo doesn’t offer local channels, so you’d need to use an antenna or a service like Locast ($5.50/month) if those are important to you.

Winner on Sports Channels: fuboTV

Pro Sports Networks

If you’re a sports fan, Philo is not for you.

FuboTV’s base backage offers access to NFL Network.

For $11/month, you can add Sports Plus to fuboTV for Fox College Sports, MLB Network, MLB Network Strike Zone, NBA TV, NFL RedZone, NHL Network, Pac-12 Network, SI TV, Stadium, Stadium Plus, Tennis Channel, and TVG2. NFL RedZone is an absolute game-changer for any football fan.

For $6/month, you can also add International Sports Plus to fuboTV for Chelsea TV, Fox Soccer Plus, GOLTV, and TyCSports.

Regional Sports Networks

FuboTV offers AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Marquee Sports Network, MSG, MSG+, NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports Boston, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago, NBC Sports Northwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia, NBC Sports Philadelphia+, NBC Sports Washington, NBC Sports Washington+, NESN, and SportsNet NY.

Philo offers none.

College Sports Networks

When it comes to college sports, fuboTV wins again. It offers ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, and SEC Network.

Philo offers none.

Winner on Included Features: Draw

DVR

If you’re the kind of person who records a lot of TV, you will prefer Philo, since it has an unlimited DVR, although you can only keep shows for 30 days.

FuboTV gives you a 250-hour cloud DVR. For another $5/month, you can upgrade to a 1000-hour DVR.

Lookback/72-hour Rewind

FuboTV’s lookback feature lets you watch sports and entertainment shows that aired in the previous three days that aren’t available on demand. Some of these shows allow you to skip commercials. Philo also allows you to see shows that you didn’t record, up to three days after they aired. This feature adds a lot of additional shows that aren’t normally available on demand.

Verdict

Your decision comes down to whether you need sports and local channels. If those are important to you, fuboTV is the obvious choice. But if you’re the kind of person who spends most of their time on other video services, Philo can give you some taste of live TV without the hefty bill.

If you’re a sports fan, this isn’t close. The optionality of fuboTV is hard to beat. Your ability to load up on sports packages and cut them loose month-to-month is a tempting offer. With almost any upgrade package available, fuboTV’s packages give you more bang for your buck.