How to Save on Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass

In the past, fans of Major League Soccer have had some trouble keeping up with the action as games were haphazardly scheduled across a confusing set of networks, leaving many games unavailable to fans across the country.

But starting today, it will be easier than ever to keep up with the MLS, thanks to Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass, which launches on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Now, fans from 100 countries to keep up with every single MLS game, including the playoffs, the MLS Cup, and the Leagues Cup in one streaming location. It’s a genuine smorgasbord of MLS content, and it’s within your grasp as you read this!

The MLS Season is a long one; games start on Saturday, Feb. 25 and the regular season will end on Saturday, Oct. 21. So, Apple is making it worth the while for fans who are committed to the full slate of MLS games. If you sign up for the package on a monthly basis, it will cost $14.99 per month during the season. However, you can save 45% if you subscribe for the full season at a price of just $99.

For those of you who are already subscribed to Apple TV+, the savings will come naturally! Apple TV+ subscribers will automatically get $2 off the monthly rate and $20 off the season rate for MLS Season Pass. So, if you subscribe one month at a time, it will cost $12.99 monthly, or for the season it will be $79.

This discount is not reserved specifically for customers who are already paying for Apple TV+, if you sign up for the service now, you will also receive the discount, and it applies if you are getting one to three months for free because you’ve recently purchased an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or an Apple TV, and you received the service for free as part of that deal.

Yes! You can get a free one-month subscription to Apple TV+ through the Apple One program, which will then allow you to reap the benefits of membership in regard to how much you’re paying for MLS Season Pass. So, you can get the same $12.99 monthly or $79 annual discounted rates as any other Apple TV+ subscriber.

Apple couldn’t leave the most passionate soccer fans out of the savings. MLS fans who are full-season ticket holders, regardless of team, will receive a complimentary MLS Season Pass subscription as part of their season ticket holder privileges.

Then, they will be able to watch their favorite team no matter whether if they are at home or on the road.

While the majority of MLS games will be exclusive to Season Pass subscribers, there will be a number of matches available for free to different people. First, All matches during the “MLS is Back” opening weekend will be available to watch for free on the Apple TV app. So, all you need to do is download the app to your mobile device, connected device, or smart TV, and you will be able to watch all of the games starting on Feb. 25.

Then, a selection of MLS and Leagues Cup matches, including some of the biggest playoff matchups, will also be available at no additional cost to Apple TV+ subscribers. Also, throughout the season, a number of matches will be available for free on the Apple TV app, with no Apple TV+ subscription required.