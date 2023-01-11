How to Stream All of the 2023 Golden Globe Winning Movies, TV Shows; HBO Max Big Winner
After a year off of NBC following some very messy accusations of ethical conflicts and a lack of diversity amongst their ranks, the Hollywood Foreign Press was back on the air on Tuesday night to present the 2023 Golden Globes. Hosted by actor and comic Jerrod Carmichael, the evening of awards and speeches was highlighted on the movie side by multiple wins for Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical film “The Fabelmans,” the trippy family-drama/action-comedy “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and Martin McDonagh’s Irish dark comedy “The Banshees of Inisherin.”
As far as the TV winners go, it was a very good night for “Abbott Elementary,” “The White Lotus,” and “House of the Dragon.” Though the “Game of Thrones” sequel series only scored a single win, it was the big one for Best Television Series – Drama.
Like it did with the nominations, HBO Max led in terms of winners with 11 of the 27 titles that took home trophies currently available to stream on the Warner Bros. Discovery platform. That number is admittedly a little skewed by the fact that “Abbott Elementary” streams on both HBO Max and Hulu, but with wins for “Elvis,” “White Lotus,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” and more, it was still an impressive haul for the Home Box Office streamer.
We have rounded up all of last night’s winners with information on how and where you can stream them. So, it’s probably time to buckle down, because the Academy Awards are just two months away, and you have a lot of films to catch up on!
Movies
Best Motion Picture – Drama: The Fabelmans
The Fabelmans
Growing up in post-World War II era Arizona, young Sammy Fabelman aspires to become a filmmaker as he reaches adolescence, but soon discovers a shattering family secret and explores how the power of films can help him see the truth.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama: Cate Blanchett, Tár
TÁR
Renowned musician Lydia Tár is days away from recording the symphony that will elevate her career. When all elements seem to conspire against her, Lydia’s adopted daughter Petra becomes an integral emotional support for her struggling mother.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama: Austin Butler, Elvis
Elvis
The life story of Elvis Presley as seen through the complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker.
The film stars Austin Butler as Elvis and Tom Hanks as Parker. Baz Luhrmann (“Moulin Rouge!”, “Romeo + Juliet”) directs.
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: The Banshees of Inisherin
The Banshees of Inisherin
Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Everything Everywhere All at Once
An aging Chinese immigrant is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save what’s important to her by connecting with the lives she could have led in other universes.
This wild fusion of sci-fi and kung-fu is one of the most original films in years. It’s silly and sweet and moving and funny. Michelle Yeoh leads a stellar cast including Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy: Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Motion Picture – Animated: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
During the rise of fascism in Mussolini’s Italy, a wooden boy brought magically to life struggles to live up to his father’s expectations.
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language: Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Argentina, 1985
In the 1980s, a team of lawyers takes on the heads of Argentina’s bloody military dictatorship in a battle against odds and a race against time.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia and Everett Ross and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Best Director — Motion Picture: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture: Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Best Original Score – Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
Babylon
A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, tracing the rise and fall of multiple characters in an era of unbridled decadence and depravity during Hollywood’s transition from silent films and to sound films in the late 1920s.
Best Original Song – Motion Picture: “Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj, RRR
RRR
A fictional history of two legendary revolutionaries’ journey away from home before they began fighting for their country in the 1920s.
Television
Best Television Series – Drama: House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon
The Targaryen dynasty is at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins when King Viserys breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama: Zendaya, Euphoria
Euphoria
A group of high school students navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma, and social media.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama: Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Yellowstone
Follow the violent world of the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States. Led by their patriarch John Dutton, the family defends their property against constant attack by land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park.
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Abbott Elementary
Abbott Elementary
In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life. Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
The Bear
Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto, a young chef from the fine dining world, comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop after a heartbreaking death. As Carmy fights to transform the restaurant and himself, his rough-around-the-edges kitchen crew ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family.
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: The White Lotus
The White Lotus
Follow the exploits of various guests and employees at an exclusive tropical resort over the span of a week as with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
The Dropout
The story of Elizabeth Holmes, the enigmatic Stanford dropout who founded medical testing start-up Theranos. Lauded as a Steve Jobs for the next tech generation and once worth billions of dollars, the myth crumbled when it was revealed that none of the tech actually worked, putting thousands of people’s health in grave danger.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television: Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
This series examines the gruesome and horrific true crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer and the systemic failures that enabled one of America’s most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Black Bird
As Jimmy Keene begins a 10-year prison sentence, he gets an incredible offer: If he can elicit a confession from suspected killer Larry Hall, Jimmy will be freed. Completing this mission becomes the challenge of a lifetime.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series: Julia Garner, Ozark
Ozark
A financial adviser drags his family from Chicago to the Missouri Ozarks, where he must launder $500 million in five years to appease a drug boss.
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series: Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Host Jerrod Carmichael
And while host Jerrod Carmichael technically didn’t win an award on Tuesday night, he did an admirable job in what was a very tough situation trying to help bring the Globes back to respectability, while also needing to get in a few of the signature truth-to-power jokes that he is known for. So, it felt only appropriate to include some of his specials as well, in case you wanted another dose of his particular brand of comedy.
-
Jerrod Carmichael: RothanielApril 1, 2022
Features Jerrod Carmichael in a standup comedy show at the legendary Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City.
-
Home VideosMay 12, 2019
Jerrod Carmichael explores aspects of the black experience through interviews with his family. In this special, Carmichael focuses on the strong black women in his life, returning home to North Carolina for informal, intimate conversations with his family and friends, who speak candidly about subjects such as sex, confidence, beauty standards and feminism.
-
Jerrod Carmichael: 8March 11, 2017
Performing in the round and engaging audience members during his act, Carmichael addresses a wide range of subjects, including Trump’s victory, climate change, supporting the troops, animal rights, being a good boyfriend and his top four fears, as well as exploring larger themes like race, politics, love and family.
-
Jerrod Carmichael: Love at the StoreOctober 4, 2014
Rising comedy star Jerrod Carmichael takes to the stage of The Comedy Store in Hollywood, CA where he comically subverts such subjects as poverty, wealth, crime and race and presents his unique take on national tragedies, female empowerment, and more.