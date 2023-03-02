Is ‘Creed III’ Available to Stream? When Will It Come to Prime Video?

They say the third time’s the charm. Michael B. Jordan is back in the ring for “Creed III” and he’s ready for the fight of his life. The film that continues the story first told in the “Rocky” movie franchise will be released in theaters on Friday, March 3.

“Creed III” sees Adonis “Donnie” Creed thriving in both his boxing career and family life. When a childhood friend and former boxing prodigy, Damian “Dame” Anderson (played by Jonathan Majors) , resurfaces after serving a long sentence in prison, he is eager to prove that he deserves his shot in the ring. The face-off between former friends is more than just a fight; to settle the score, Donnie must put his future on the line to battle Dame – a fighter who has nothing to lose.

Watch a Trailer for Creed III’:

The movie has been lauded as a knockout by some critics, while others have said the movie may recycle the same old formula, but it’s still an enjoyable flick. It currently holds a 90% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s easy to understand why. “Creed III” is the third movie in the Creed series and the overall ninth installment in the Rocky film series. Those franchise ties alone, along with the favorable reviews, will surely have people wondering when the film will be available on streaming.

“Creed III” is being distributed in the United States through United Artists, of which MGM Studios owns a 50% stake. MGM was acquired by Amazon for $8.5 billion in March 2022, bringing MGM’s century-old library of more than 4,000 movies and 17,000 hours of television to Prime Video, which also became the streaming home of MGM’s current and forthcoming theatrical slate. Despite the fact that MGM and Amazon have not yet set a consistent formula for their theatrical-to-streaming windows, Prime Video is most likely the movie’s final streaming home.

One of MGM’s more recent releases, “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” was released in late August but is still not on Prime Video, though it is available to rent or buy on Amazon’s video marketplace. Additionally, the most current James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” was released by MGM in theaters on October 8, 2021, and it debuted on Prime Video on June 10, 2022, or just over eight months later. Most recently, “Bones and All” was released in theaters by United Artists on Nov. 23 and was available via premium video-on-demand (PVOD) for rental or purchase on Dec. 13. That is more than three months later, but the Timothée Chalamet film is still not available to stream for free.

Taken altogether, this means that “Creed III” will almost certainly not have a 45-day theatrical/transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) window before coming to Prime Video. And given that the film is part of a successful franchise, studio execs will want to keep it in theaters for as long as possible. “Creed” grossed $173.6 million worldwide, while “Creed II” grossed $214.2 million worldwide, so it’s a safe bet that there won’t be any talk of releasing the film for people to rent or buy — let alone releasing it on streaming — until “Creed III” grosses around $200 million.

So, in The Streamable’s best guess, you’ll likely be able to watch “Creed III” from home without paying to rent or buy it for at least six months; so look for the film to hit Prime Video sometime around Labor Day, Sept. 4, 2023. Hopefully, more details about its long-term streaming home will also be made in the future.

Where Can You Stream The Creed and Rocky Films?