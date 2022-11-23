Can You Stream Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Bones and All’ at Home? When Will it Come to Prime Video?

It seems like Timothée Chalamet can do no wrong. After a string of hits that have pushed the 26-year-old actor to superstardom, his latest film, a romantic, horror, road movie called “Bones and All,” is set to be released theatrically in the U.S. on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

“Bones and All” is a story of first love between Maren, a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee, an intense and disenfranchised drifter; a liberating road odyssey of two young people coming into their own, searching for identity and chasing beauty in a perilous world that cannot abide who they are — cannibals.

Watch a Trailer for ‘Bones and All’:

Critical response has been generous so far, with 85% of the film’s reviews on Rotten Tomatoes being “Fresh” — a not especially tantalizing description for a film about characters who eat people. The movie may not be everyone’s idea of idyllic holiday fare, but there’s surely a segment of the population hoping “Bones and All” will be available to stream soon.

“Bones and All” is being released in the U.S. through MGM and United Artists. MGM was acquired earlier this year by Amazon for $8.5 billion, a deal which brought MGM’s century-old library of over 4,000 films and 17,000 hours of television to Prime Video, while also becoming the streaming home of MGM’s current and upcoming theatrical slate.

That means that Prime Video is likely the eventual streaming home of the film, although MGM and Amazon have not yet established a consistent formula for their theatrical-to-streaming windows.

Internationally, the film will likely head to HBO Max, thanks to an agreement between MGM and HBO Max’s parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.

One of MGM’s more recent releases, “Three Thousand Years of Longing” was released in late August, and has still not been made available on Prime Video. It is currently available to rent or purchase on Amazon’s video marketplace, which likely provides a clue as to the company’s plans for future MGM releases. That means that a 45-day theatrical/transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) window for “Bones and All” is unlikely.

“No Time to Die,” the most recent James Bond movie, was released in theaters by MGM on Oct. 8, 2021, and landed on Prime Video on June 10, 2022, about eight months later. However, as with all Bond films, “No Time to Die” is part of a very complicated contractual relationship that makes distribution and streaming incredibly difficult to figure out. Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007 was also a monster box office hit, while “Bones and All” is expected to be less of a financial bonanza. Therefore, it’ll probably land on streaming much more quickly than in eight months.

Our best guess for the movie will be somewhere in the middle of those two figures. Ninty days seem like the right amount of time for Amazon to maximize its value from the box office and online rentals and purchases of the movie. Therefore, we predict that “Bones and All” will be available to stream on Prime Video in time for Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, February 14.