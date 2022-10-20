Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ Headed to Peacock on Nov. 18, Nearly Four Months After Theatrical Debut

Don’t look up… but do be prepared to look at Peacock on Nov. 18 if you’ve been waiting for “Nope” to head to streaming.

“Nope” first hit theaters on July 22, which means that the theatrical and premium video-on-demand (PVOD) window for the film will stretch to exactly 120 days for the thriller before it arrives on streaming. It has grossed nearly $171 million to date worldwide, against a budget of $68 million, and its profitability almost certainly lengthened the period between its cinema and streaming debuts.

As a Universal film, “Nope” was always destined to head to streaming on Peacock when it left theaters. The question was always “when?” especially after the film breezed past the streaming platform’s standard of a 45-day window in September. “Nope” was made available for purchase on PVOD platforms on Aug. 26, suggesting that the film did very well on those hubs since its move to streaming will have taken nearly three months by the time the film arrives on Peacock.

“Nope” stars Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya — the star of Jordan Peele’s hit “Get Out” — and Keke Palmer as siblings OJ and Emerald Haywood and Steven Yeun as Ricky “Jupe” Park. The film follows the residents of a lonely, windy canyon in inland California. They’ve lived there for years, and have never seen anything out-of-the-ordinary. But the group bears witness to a stunning discovery that will change their lives, and the world as they know it.

Watch a Trailer For ‘Nope’:

NBCUniversal has demonstrated that while 45 days might be the industry standard, it has no set-in-stone rule for theatrical windowing. The company seems to be following the money when it comes to how long it keeps films in theaters or as PVOD offerings.

The studio’s biggest hit of the year, “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” landed on Peacock on Sept. 23. That’s 84 days after it debuted in theaters, although that decision was likely due to the animated film’s impressive box office performance, as it has grossed over $920 million globally to date. “Jurassic Park: Dominion” also had an 84-day window before arriving on streaming.

On the other hand, a movie similar to “Nope” that got considerably less hype — Idris Elba’s creature thriller “Beast”— got less than 50 days in theaters before heading to Peacock. “Beast” took in a mere $59 million at the box office, which was enough to ensure the film turned a profit, but not enough to keep it in theaters for an extended stay.

There was clearly profit to be had with “Nope,” but the film is headed to streaming at last. Starting Nov. 18, you can watch “Nope” from your living room, or anywhere you can carry your mobile phone.