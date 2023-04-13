Kevin Hart’s ‘Die Hart 2: Die Harter’ Becomes Roku’s No. 1 Roku Original TV Series Premiere of All Time

The Roku Channel’s commitment to original programming appears to be paying off. The service has announced that its new TV series featuring famed comedian Kevin Hart became its top-rated original TV series weekend premiere of all time over the weekend of March 31-April 2.

“Die Hart 2: Die Harter” is now the most-watched original show on The Roku Channel, both in terms of unique views and overall minutes streamed. Celebrating the success of the show, the company and Hart announced they were already moving forward with plans for a third season.

In “Die Hart 2: Die Harter,” Kevin now wants to cement his legacy as the greatest action star of all time, after achieving his dream of becoming a bona fide action hero in “Die Hart.” He’s developed a concept for a revolutionary movie where the action is so unscripted and unexpected that even Kevin won’t know what’s coming next. But Kevin’s myopic dream comes with a blind spot, and he soon finds himself the victim of an evil revenge plot, orchestrated by someone from his past.

“’Die Hart; is one of my favorite projects to act in and produce. I am so excited to get back to set to shoot Season 3,” Hart said in a statement. “My fans are the best and their reaction to season two fuels Hartbeat to keep raising the bar on this show. Watch out for what comes next, we are going bigger and better!!”

Hartbeat is the global media production company owned by Hart himself. The comedian and his company have also put together a new free ad-supported TV channel called the LOL! Network, which is available on The Roku Channel and many other free streaming platforms. The LOL! Network most recently launched on Samsung TV Plus.

“With the creative prowess of the Hartbeat team, the incredible performances of an all-star cast, and the power of the Roku platform, ‘Die Hart 2: Die Harter’ not only set premiere viewership records for a Roku Originals TV series, but also brought in nearly double the audience of the first season,” said Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Originals at Roku Media. “We are thrilled to once again partner with Kevin Hart and Hartbeat on a third season, as we build this comedic franchise on The Roku Channel.”

Roku executives have vowed the service is planning to continue building out its offering of original shows and movies. Just last week, The Roku Channel announced a new docuseries dedicated to the process of becoming a WWE superstar. That series will be hosted by the legendary John Cena, and is currently filming its first season.