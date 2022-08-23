As ESPN+ Raises Its Price, Now’s the Time to Opt for the Disney Bundle
In a move sure to upset sports fans, on Aug. 23, ESPN+ is getting a 43% price increase from $6.99 to $9.99 per month. While this makes a standalone subscription quite unattractive, it alternately makes the $13.99 monthly rate for the full Disney Bundle look that much more appealing.
The price tag for the Disney Bundle, which includes subscriptions to Disney+, Hulu and the aforementioned live sports network ESPN+, has remained static for some time even as its individual parts have seen steady increases over the past few years. ESPN+ alone has seen its prices go up a dollar each year since 2020.
Currently, subscribing to each individual streamer costs $7.99 for Disney+, $6.99 for Basic Hulu, and now $9.99 for ESPN+, totaling almost $25 each month for all three services. However, the discounted bundle knocks nearly $11 off that total, making the choice to take on all three Disney streamers obvious.
These are a number of different ways to save through a Disney subscription bundle, including:
1. The Disney “Best Value” Bundle: Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu (with Ads)
Price: $13.99 (discounted from $24.97)
The OG of Disney discounts, this bundle gives you all three streamers at a decent price. Hulu, the premiere ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service, gives its subscribers lower costs with some commercials included in their viewing experience. Disney+ currently does not include ads on this tier, as Disney’s flagship streamer will not introduce ads to the platform until December.
This bundle gives subscribers access to the complete Disney+ library of original streaming movies and shows as well as Disney films and continuous Disney Channel content. Hulu offers great originals such as the recently released Predator film “Prey” as well as a host of original and broadcast TV content. Sports lovers will get to watch hours of live TV as they prepare for the upcoming NFL and college football seasons.
2. The Disney Bundle: Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu (No Ads)
Price: $19.99 (discounted from $30.97)
Getting rid of ads entirely is going to cost a bit more since the Hulu subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service without commercials balloons to $12.99 each month. As an extra bonus, this tier allows subscribers to download and watch select media without an internet connection, something barred from the AVOD option.
As of yet, there is no news on how the Disney+ AVOD launch on Dec. 18 will affect these bundling prices. Presumably, the AVOD option that currently includes ads on Hulu will also bring commercials to the Disney+ platform at the same $13.99 price point.
With the Disney+ new ad-free option rising to $10.99, an SVOD subscription bundle may end up in the $19.99 to $22.99 range to make up for those extra fees.
So, as prices continue to shift, the best way to enjoy Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu content is through the present-day bundling plans, which for the time being offers a lot of value at a price that has remained static for several years, and hopefully will to do so as the market continues to change.
Disney+
Disney+ is an ad-free video streaming service with over 13,000 series and films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, The Muppets, and more. It is available in 61 countries and 21 languages.
The Disney streaming service costs $7.99 / month, or $79.99 / year ($6.67 / month). You can bundle it with Hulu and ESPN+ for just $13.99 a month (cheaper than Netflix).
The app supports unlimited downloads, four simultaneous streamers, up to 7 profiles, 4K streaming, and includes hundreds of avatars.
The service includes 25+ new original series, 10+ original movies, 7,500 past episodes, 100 recent movies, and 400 library titles including the entire Disney Vault. You can stream original series like “The Mandalorian”, “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, “Loki”, and “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”
You can see the full list of available Disney, Disney Channel, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo shows and movies, or all available Disney Plus content by checking out our Disney+ Streaming Movie List.Sign Up
Hulu
Hulu is a video streaming service that gives access to thousands of full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, kids shows, and Hulu Originals like The Handmaid's Tale.
It offers a good selection of current TV shows and its ad-supported tier is cheaper than both Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. You will be able to watch most shows from networks like ABC, NBC, Fox, and cable channels like Bravo, USA Network, FXX, FXM, HGTV, and more.
The service has a Limited Commercials plan for $6.99 a month, or you can upgrade to their No Ads plan for $12.99 a month. For $69.99 a month, you can get Hulu Live TV from major cable channels, live locals and regional sports networks.
ESPN+
ESPN+ is a live TV streaming service that gives access to thousands of live sporting events, original shows like Peyton’s Place, the entire library of 30 for 30, E:60, The Last Dance, as well exclusive written analysis from top ESPN insiders.
The service can be subscribed for $9.99 / month per month or annually for $99.99 / year.
You will get a daily out-of-market game from MLB, and every out-of-market NHL and MLS game with NHL.TV and MLS LIVE.
The service has some of the most attractive soccer coverage including Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, UEFA Nations League, EFL Championship, EFL Carabao Cup, Eredevise and more.
College sports fans will be able to watch thousands of games and events including football, basketball, baseball, softball, soccer, track & field, gymnastics, swimming & diving, lacrosse, wrestling, volleyball, golf, and more.
For boxing and UFC fans, the service offers Top Rank boxing and will be the home of 15 exclusive UFC events.
ESPN+ now includes exclusive insights from analysts like Mel Kiper and Todd McShay (which used to be part of ESPN Insider), as well as premium Fantasy Tools & PickCenter.
What it does not include is most live sports that air on ESPN and ESPN2.
To get access to those channels you have to subscribe to a live TV streaming service. We suggest reading our guide on How to Watch ESPN without Cable.