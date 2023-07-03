Minnesota Twins to Remain on Bally Sports North After Diamond Sports Group Makes Broadcast Rights Payment

Major League Baseball was hoping it would be celebrating the freedom of more of its clubs from Diamond Sports Group (DSG) over the holiday weekend. Instead, it must pack the fireworks away, as the company — which owns the collection of 19 Bally Sports-branded regional sports networks (RSNs) — has made its required rights payment to the Minnesota Twins.

The payment will keep the Twins on Bally Sports North for the rest of the 2023 season. After the campaign is over, the Twins’ rights revert back to the club. According to the Minnesota StarTribune, DSG would like to continue doing business with the club after its current deal expires, but considering that the league will likely do whatever it can to keep its teams from re-upping with Diamond again, that looks to be increasingly unlikely.

As of the time of this writing, there has been no word on whether DSG also made its scheduled rights payment to the Cleveland Guardians. That club was also due a rights payment on July 1 and is one of four teams that DSG petitioned a bankruptcy court to allow it to pay smaller rights fees to. But the judge ruled that those teams must be paid what they’re owed, and since DSG has not filed a motion to reject its Guardians’ contract, it’s reasonable to assume that the company made its obligatory payment on time.

It’s been quite the saga for DSG and its MLB contracts since the company entered the bankruptcy process in March. The company has lost the rights to just one team so far in the San Diego Padres, whose contract was surrendered in late May. The team filed a motion to reject its contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks in late June, but productive discussions with the team led to the two sides compromising, assuring Diamondbacks’ games stay on Bally Sports Arizona for a while longer.

The next MLB plate DSG must keep spinning is that of the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds are due another rights payment on July 15, after the company used its entire grace period to determine whether it would make its last installment in late April/early May. The Reds are the hottest team in baseball right now, surprising most pundits by climbing into a tie for first place in the NL Central, so it would be surprising to see DSG reject their contract now.

No league has been as eager to end its relationship with Diamond Sports Group as MLB has been. But fans can count the Twins among teams who will be on Bally Sports RSNs for the rest of this season, and perhaps beyond if the company has its way. Now all eyes will be focused on July 15, to see if the Reds get their next contractually obligated payment on time.