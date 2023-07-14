MLB, DIRECTV File New Statements in Diamond Sports, Arizona Diamondbacks Case Ahead of July 17 Hearing

Will Bally Sports Arizona still be carrying Arizona Diamondbacks games by the end of next week? That’s the $1.5 billion question in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, as the Diamondbacks continue to negotiate with Bally Sports’ parent company Diamond Sports Group (DSG) to determine the future of the club’s broadcasts.

Diamond has been in bankruptcy court since March, attempting to sort out a debt load of more than $8 billion. It has already rejected the contract of the San Diego Padres, and has indicated it would probably do the same for each of its agreements with teams that aren’t profitable. The Diamondbacks are one of those teams and in late June, DSG scheduled a hearing to surrender that team's rights to Major League Baseball.

But at the last minute, Diamond agreed with team officials that while a new deal was not yet set in stone, both sides expected that one could be reached in fairly short order. The hearing was postponed until July 17 to give the company time to renegotiate with Arizona. Discussions have been ongoing, and details have emerged about the potential new agreement, including a 20% discount for DSG from the original $1.5 billion value of the deal. The new pact would also send the Diamondbacks’ streaming rights to Bally Sports+.

“(Diamond Sports) and the Diamondbacks have been engaged in constructive discussions on potential consensual paths forward to resolve the motion,” DSG told the court this week. “Accordingly, the parties agreed to adjourn the hearing on the motion to allow these positive discussions to continue. If the parties are unable to reach a consensual solution, the Debtors (Diamond Sports) are prepared to proceed with the rejection motion, which remains pending as of the date of this motion.”

But MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has threatened to veto a new contract between DSG and the Diamondbacks. This week, MLB filed a statement with the bankruptcy court indicating it was ready to take over broadcasts of Arizona games locally, just as it did with the Padres and had deals in place with broadcasters.

“MLB’s paramount interest is the continued broadcast of all games to its fans,” the league’s filing reads. “To this end, MLB is focused on the ability of the Diamondbacks to produce, distribute and benefit financially from their games. As was the case with the San Diego Padres…MLB stands ready to broadcast the Diamondbacks’ games. However, rejection of telecast rights agreements without additional clarity puts the broadcast of games post-rejection at risk.”

DIRECTV filed a related petition with the court, asking to be relieved of the financial responsibilities of paying to carry Bally Sports Arizona if Diamondbacks games leave the channel next week.

“DIRECTV has notified [Diamond that it does not believe it should pay [DSG] for Diamondbacks content for the period following rejection,” said the satellite company in its motion. “Otherwise, DIRECTV could be compelled to pay twice for the same content, a nonsensical and inequitable result. DIRECTV is hopeful that it can resolve this issue consensually with [DSG], but if the parties cannot reach an acceptable arrangement, DIRECTV may seek this Court’s assistance with resolving this dispute.”

Diamond also owes a rights payment to the Cincinnati Reds on July 15, and though there have been no indications that the company will skip that payment, it will have to give up the team’s broadcast rights if it does. By next Tuesday DSG’s lineup of MLB teams could be down to 11, depending on the outcome of events through Monday’s hearing with the Diamondbacks.