NBA League Pass Now Offering Multiview to Allows Users to Watch up to Four Games at Once

Multiview is taking the sports streaming world by storm nowadays. More and more companies and organizations are realizing their viewers want to see as much action as they can during live sports events, and the National Basketball Association’s out-of-market streaming service NBA League Pass is now getting in on the game.

Starting March 29, NBA League Pass is offering all subscribers the ability to turn on up to four games concurrently through Multiview. The rollout of the Multiview feature is perfectly timed to coincide with the end of the regular season, so fans can watch teams from across the league jockeying for playoff position all at the same time.

Multiview will also be a key feature for the playoffs. The NBA postseason starts every year with a mini play-in tournament that determines the final playoff seeds in both the Western and Eastern conferences. Now, users won’t have to pick and choose which of those games they watch if the league decides to air play-in tournament contests simultaneously.

If you want to take the Multiview feature for a test run before the end of the season, there’s never been a lower price available for NBA League Pass. As of March 10, the league dropped the price of a League Pass subscription to just $14.99 for the rest of the regular season. Games will go on until April 9, so you’ll have plenty of chances to try out the Multiview feature for yourself.

That might be an especially good idea if you’re planning to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV this fall. YouTube TV has confirmed it will be offering Sunday Ticket users a function that allows them to watch up to four games at once, as well. There are still some kinks to iron out with YouTube’s multiple screen feature, but the service has plenty of time to get ready before the start of football season.

Apple is also working on a Multiview mode that could be available to customers soon on MLS Season Pass. The ability to watch multiple games at once is a popular feature among sports streaming customers, and it’s likely NBA League Pass won’t be the last streaming platform to add the function in 2023.