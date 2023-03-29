Apple Working to Build Multi-Screen Viewing Mode for Live Sports on Apple TV

Never let it be said that Apple doesn’t care about the user experience its customers have when watching live sports. For evidence of this, one need look no further than the care that Apple took when building MLS Season Pass, its new streaming platform dedicated to Major League Soccer. Apple has ensured that games are surrounded by a wealth of studio content, and that viewers have the option to watch in English, Spanish, or sometimes in French.

Apparently, the company is looking to improve that fan experience even further. According to reporting from 9to5 Mac, code references in the iOS 16.5 public beta tests include multiple mentions of a new “Multiview” experience, which will allow audiences to turn on up to four games at once while using the Apple TV app.

Apple already offers picture-in-picture ability, so users can watch a pop-out video window while they browse the Apple TV app. Some third-party apps like Fubo also have a multiscreen option through Apple TV, so a further integration of the technology into its platforms makes sense for Apple.

The report from 9to5 Mac indicates that such references have been embedded in the iOS code for quite some time, but the increase in those mentions has caught the eye of observers. While the Multiview experience may never launch on the Apple TV app, there are certainly reasons to believe that Apple will seriously consider releasing such a feature soon.

First is the aforementioned MLS Season Pass. Apple holds the rights to stream every Major League Soccer game for the next 10 years. The first MLS season to be part of that deal started in late February, so the timing would be perfect for Apple to introduce the Multiview feature for fans to enjoy at some point this year.

Secondly, the competition is working hard to ensure fans can watch multiple games at once. YouTube TV, for instance, has confirmed that NFL Sunday Ticket will offer a multiple viewing mode when it rolls out on the service later this fall. The live TV streamer also offered a multiview beta option to users during the 2023 NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments.

Finally, Apple is also looking to build on its live sports offerings. In addition to MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app and weekly “Friday Night Baseball” doubleheaders on Apple TV+, the iPhone manufacturer has reportedly explored entering the bidding for rights to the NCAA's Pac-12 conference. Apple may also be in the running for a package of NBA games when those rights become available after the 2024-25 season.

All of these factors make it seem as if the Multiview feature is an incredibly likely eventuality for Apple TV users. If the company wants to enhance its reputation as a destination for sports streaming, having the ability to watch up to four games simultaneously will be key for fans.