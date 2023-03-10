NBA League Pass Now Just $14.99 for Final Month of 2023 Regular Season

If you’re an NBA fan who lives too far from your favorite team to catch its games on local TV, there’s fantastic news for you this morning. The league’s out-of-market streaming platform NBA League Pass is now available for just $14.99 for the rest of the regular season after a seven-day free trial.

That gives new users access to every out-of-market game until April 9, the final day of the regular season. If your team is locked in a desperate struggle for one of the remaining playoff spots, or even if it’s jockeying for better postseason positioning, now is the time to sign up for NBA League Pass and watch them close in on the home stretch.

There are a couple of ways to access the discounted NBA League Pass. Users can sign up directly through the service's website or via Prime Video Channels. The single-team version of the service is $13.99, while the full-league package is $14.99 for the rest of the season. League Pass also offers a Premium tier for $19.99 per month that allows users to watch hundreds of commercial-free games on two devices simultaneously.

Although you will be able to watch all out-of-market regular season games that won’t appear on national television, your NBA League Pass subscription will not include any playoff games. If customers keep their League Pass subscription after the regular season ends, however, they will be able to watch playoff games via NBA TV, which is included with League Pass at no extra charge.

NBA League Pass offers a host of unique features during the regular season that set it apart in terms of the fan experience. The service offers alternative streams for select games hosted by Hall of Fame former player and highly charismatic announcer Bill Walton. That will continue next season when League Pass will expand its alternative stream offerings with an analytics-based telecast with statistical insights and more.

Returning to League Pass next season will be the ability for users to watch select games from a courtside seat via VR headset. Thanks to an extended partnership with Meta, NBA League Pass offers a yearly selection of games in which fans with Meta Quest headsets can enjoy games virtually as if they were really in the arena.

The alternate broadcasts and Meta Quest games are all over for this year, but the NBA regular season still has a month left. Now you’ll be able to watch all the rest of your favorite team’s out-of-market games at a pretty considerable bargain, thanks to the new offer from NBA League Pass.