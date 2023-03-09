NBA League Pass to Offer Alternate Streams with Integrated Analytics, Statistical Insights of Players, Games

Alternate broadcasts are one of the coolest innovations streaming has brought to live sports. They allow users to switch away from the standard play-by-play analysis and enjoy the game in different ways, creating a fan experience that can be truly immersive.

NBA League Pass, the National Basketball Association’s out-of-market game streaming service, is continuing to bolster its lineup of alternative streams. The league announced this week that it has entered into a multi-year agreement with Second Spectrum, a technology and analytics firm, to develop a next-generation technology platform for tracking basketball analytics and integrating them into League Pass.

That integration will come via alternative streams of NBA games, bringing automated, enhanced graphics based on optical on-court basketball data. These telecasts will feature advanced team and player statistical insights integrated directly into the stream, enriching the experience and providing viewing optionality for analytics-focused fans.

“As one of the most technologically advanced leagues in world sport, NBA teams, fans, broadcasters and media partners demand cutting-edge innovations,” said Mark Locke, CEO of Second Spectrum’s parent company Genius Sports. “We’re thrilled to expand our long-term partnership with the NBA. We are proud that the NBA shares our vision that Dragon can solve the technology challenges of the future. ”

It’s unclear when exactly these new, analytics-focused alternate streams will be available, but it sounds as if the technology is still under development. That means fans shouldn’t expect to see the new broadcasts on League Pass until at least the start of the 2023-24 season.

That doesn’t mean that NBA League Pass users won’t have options until then. Hall of Famer Bill Walton hosts the “Throw it Down with Bill Walton” alternate telecast on select League Pass games, bringing his library of basketball knowledge and larger-than-life personality to screens everywhere.

Based on recent developments, it appears that the NBA is quite serious about building NBA League Pass into an immersive fan experience. The league has signed a deal with Cosm to show future games inside Cosm’s large-scale LED dome theaters in a “shared reality” event. The league also has a partnership with Meta which allows fans to watch select League Pass games with a courtside view on virtual reality headsets.