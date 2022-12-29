Peacock to Carry Every NBC/GOLF Channel PGA Tour Event in 2023

NBC Sports is giving golf enthusiasts all they can handle with their latest news.

The company announced its full 2023 slate of PGA Tour broadcasts, including when and where golf fans can watch all the action. Not ones to wait, the PGA Tour tees off January 5-8 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The season continues until the end of August, capping the year off with the Tour Championship. Remarkably, every single tournament will stream live on Peacock, but you can still watch on NBC and GOLF Channel, too.

This makes Peacock the least expensive way to watch all the tournaments.

NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua previously told the New York Times, “We are positioned as the home of golf in this country. We are not only satisfied where we are, but unbelievably pleased where we are.”

NBC, CBS, and ESPN teamed up for a $6 billion-plus agreement to air the PGA Tour in the United States. This is the first year of the nine-year deal.

Highlights of the schedule include six straight weeks of golf coverage by NBC from late February to early April, headlined by THE PLAYERS Championship in March. NBC will also broadcast top tournaments the Phoenix Open, the Byron Nelson, the John Deere Classic, and the Memorial Tournament.

Unfortunately, NBC does not get the U.S. Open OR Open Championship this year, which has become the most interesting event of the year thanks to the advent of the LIV Golf tour. LIV golfers cannot play in official PGA events but can play in events hosted by the USGA, including the U.S. Open and The Open Championship.

NBC Sports’ 2023 PGA TOUR Schedule