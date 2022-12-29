 Skip to Content
Peacock to Carry Every NBC/GOLF Channel PGA Tour Event in 2023

Jeff Kotuby

NBC Sports is giving golf enthusiasts all they can handle with their latest news.

The company announced its full 2023 slate of PGA Tour broadcasts, including when and where golf fans can watch all the action. Not ones to wait, the PGA Tour tees off January 5-8 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The season continues until the end of August, capping the year off with the Tour Championship. Remarkably, every single tournament will stream live on Peacock, but you can still watch on NBC and GOLF Channel, too.

This makes Peacock the least expensive way to watch all the tournaments.

NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua previously told the New York Times, “We are positioned as the home of golf in this country. We are not only satisfied where we are, but unbelievably pleased where we are.”

NBC, CBS, and ESPN teamed up for a $6 billion-plus agreement to air the PGA Tour in the United States. This is the first year of the nine-year deal.

Highlights of the schedule include six straight weeks of golf coverage by NBC from late February to early April, headlined by THE PLAYERS Championship in March. NBC will also broadcast top tournaments the Phoenix Open, the Byron Nelson, the John Deere Classic, and the Memorial Tournament.

Unfortunately, NBC does not get the U.S. Open OR Open Championship this year, which has become the most interesting event of the year thanks to the advent of the LIV Golf tour. LIV golfers cannot play in official PGA events but can play in events hosted by the USGA, including the U.S. Open and The Open Championship.

NBC Sports’ 2023 PGA TOUR Schedule

Tournament Dates Platforms
Sentry Tournament of Champions Jan. 5-8 NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
Sony Open in Hawaii Jan. 12-15 NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
The American Express Jan. 19-22 GOLF Channel, Peacock
Farmers Insurance Open Jan. 25-28 GOLF Channel, Peacock
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Feb. 2-5 GOLF Channel, Peacock
WM Phoenix Open Feb. 9-12 GOLF Channel, Peacock
The Genesis Invitational Feb. 16-19 GOLF Channel, Peacock
The Honda Classic Feb. 23-26 NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard March 2-5 NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
Puerto Rico Open March 2-5 GOLF Channel, Peacock
THE PLAYERS Championship March 9-12 NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
Valspar Championship March 16-19 NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play March 22-26 NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
Corales Puntacana Championship March 23-26 GOLF Channel, Peacock
Valero Texas Open March 30-April 2 NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
RBC Heritage April 13-16 GOLF Channel, Peacock
Zurich Classic of New Orleans April 20-23 GOLF Channel, Peacock
Mexico Open at Vidanta April 27-30 GOLF Channel, Peacock
Wells Fargo Championship May 4-7 GOLF Channel, Peacock
AT&T Byron Nelson May 11-14 GOLF Channel, Peacock
Charles Schwab Challenge May 25-28 GOLF Channel, Peacock
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 1-4 GOLF Channel, Peacock
RBC Canadian Open June 8-11 GOLF Channel, Peacock
Travelers Championship June 22-25 GOLF Channel, Peacock
Rocket Mortgage Classic June 29-July 2 GOLF Channel, Peacock
John Deere Classic July 6-9 GOLF Channel, Peacock
Genesis Scottish Open July 13-16 GOLF Channel, Peacock
Barbasol Championship July 13-16 GOLF Channel, Peacock
Barracuda Championship July 20-23 GOLF Channel, Peacock
3M Open July 27-30 GOLF Channel, Peacock
Wyndham Championship Aug. 3-6 GOLF Channel, Peacock
FedEx St. Jude Championship Aug. 10-13 GOLF Channel, Peacock
BMW Championship Aug. 17-20 GOLF Channel, Peacock
TOUR Championship Aug. 24-27 GOLF Channel, Peacock
peacocktv.com

Peacock

Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Starting Nov. 30, Premium Plus subscribers will be able to stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.

Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.

Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.

The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”

The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.

