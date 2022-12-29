Peacock to Carry Every NBC/GOLF Channel PGA Tour Event in 2023
NBC Sports is giving golf enthusiasts all they can handle with their latest news.
The company announced its full 2023 slate of PGA Tour broadcasts, including when and where golf fans can watch all the action. Not ones to wait, the PGA Tour tees off January 5-8 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. The season continues until the end of August, capping the year off with the Tour Championship. Remarkably, every single tournament will stream live on Peacock, but you can still watch on NBC and GOLF Channel, too.
This makes Peacock the least expensive way to watch all the tournaments.
NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua previously told the New York Times, “We are positioned as the home of golf in this country. We are not only satisfied where we are, but unbelievably pleased where we are.”
NBC, CBS, and ESPN teamed up for a $6 billion-plus agreement to air the PGA Tour in the United States. This is the first year of the nine-year deal.
Highlights of the schedule include six straight weeks of golf coverage by NBC from late February to early April, headlined by THE PLAYERS Championship in March. NBC will also broadcast top tournaments the Phoenix Open, the Byron Nelson, the John Deere Classic, and the Memorial Tournament.
Unfortunately, NBC does not get the U.S. Open OR Open Championship this year, which has become the most interesting event of the year thanks to the advent of the LIV Golf tour. LIV golfers cannot play in official PGA events but can play in events hosted by the USGA, including the U.S. Open and The Open Championship.
NBC Sports’ 2023 PGA TOUR Schedule
|Tournament
|Dates
|Platforms
|Sentry Tournament of Champions
|Jan. 5-8
|NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|Jan. 12-15
|NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|The American Express
|Jan. 19-22
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Farmers Insurance Open
|Jan. 25-28
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|Feb. 2-5
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|WM Phoenix Open
|Feb. 9-12
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|The Genesis Invitational
|Feb. 16-19
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|The Honda Classic
|Feb. 23-26
|NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|March 2-5
|NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Puerto Rico Open
|March 2-5
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|March 9-12
|NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Valspar Championship
|March 16-19
|NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
|March 22-26
|NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|March 23-26
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Valero Texas Open
|March 30-April 2
|NBC, GOLF Channel, Peacock
|RBC Heritage
|April 13-16
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|April 20-23
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|April 27-30
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Wells Fargo Championship
|May 4-7
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|May 11-14
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|May 25-28
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|June 1-4
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|RBC Canadian Open
|June 8-11
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Travelers Championship
|June 22-25
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|June 29-July 2
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|John Deere Classic
|July 6-9
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Genesis Scottish Open
|July 13-16
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Barbasol Championship
|July 13-16
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Barracuda Championship
|July 20-23
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|3M Open
|July 27-30
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|Wyndham Championship
|Aug. 3-6
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|Aug. 10-13
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|BMW Championship
|Aug. 17-20
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
|TOUR Championship
|Aug. 24-27
|GOLF Channel, Peacock
Peacock
Peacock is a subscription video streaming service from NBCUniversal that includes original shows, blockbuster movies, and classic television series. Peacock is home to “Yellowstone,” and “The Office,” as well as original hits like “Bel-Air.” You can also watch live sports including Sunday Night Football, Premier League, and exclusive MLB games. Peacock is also the exclusive home to many WWE events like WrestleMania. Starting Nov. 30, Premium Plus subscribers will be able to stream their local NBC feed in all 210 markets.
Peacock includes news, entertainment, sports, late-night, and reality from various NBCU properties including NBC, Bravo, and E!.
Peacock also includes the entire library of Bravo shows and has exclusives like “Below Deck: Down Under.” They also include live and on-demand access to Hallmark channels.
The company has acquired the rights to many classic shows like “Parks and Recreation,” and the entire Dick Wolf library including “Law & Order” and “Chicago Fire.”
The service also features blockbusters and critically-acclaimed films from Universal Pictures, Focus Features, DreamWorks Animation, Illumination and content acquired from Hollywood’s biggest studios.