NBCUniversal Launches Free News Channels on Samsung TV Plus

More live news programming is coming to Samsung’s free ad-supported TV (FAST) and video-on-demand service Samsung TV Plus. The service has partnered with NBCUniversal to launch new free news channels in both the U.S. and Canada.

In the U.S., Samsung TV Plus users can now enjoy around-the-clock content from the popular true-crime newsmagazine “Dateline” on the Dateline 24/7 channel. Canadian Samsung TV Plus users can now access the NBC News NOW channel, which offers live and breaking news coverage. NBC News NOW was already available to U.S. users of Samsung TV Plus.

“Samsung’s touchpoints across all devices are important destinations for viewers who rely on NBCUniversal brands as trusted places of information and entertainment,” said Matt Schnaars, NBCUniversal Content Distribution. “Samsung is a valued partner and plays a critical role in us ensuring our audiences have access to NBC News programming 24/7, wherever they are.”

Samsung TV Plus can be accessed on the Samsung TV Plus website, via the mobile app on any Samsung mobile device, and by clicking the Samsung TV Plus icon on the first screen of any Samsung Smart TV. NBCU’s One App, CNBC App, and NBC Sports App are also available on select Samsung devices.

“We are thrilled at the continued expansion of our partnership with NBCUniversal by bringing Dateline 24/7 to the US and NBC News Now to Canada,” said Takashi Nakano, senior director of content acquisitions and business development for Samsung TV Plus. “In complement to NBC Locals and NBC News Now, NBC continues to be the premier destination for trusted news and high-quality entertainment. Our partnership in delivering a geo-targeted and hyper-relevant experience is proving extremely valuable to Samsung users.”

Samsung TV Plus now offers over 220 channels. The service is now available in 24 countries across the globe and reaches more than 465 million devices — including mobile phones and smart TVs — globally. In October, Samsung TV Plus added six new channels dedicated to Halloween movies, mystery series, and more. Users can access the service on desktop, or via Samsung’s mobile app.

A recent report predicted that by 2027, 57 million American households will be using at least one ad-supported streaming service. By bolstering its live news content and upping its channel count, Samsung TV Plus is doing its best to ensure it will be high up on the list of such services in use by then.