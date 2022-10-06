 Skip to Content
Samsung Smart TV

Samsung TV Plus Adding Six New Channels, Including Halloween Movies

David Satin

Samsung’s free ad-supported TV (FAST) service, Samsung TV Plus, is continuing to supplement its channel offerings. This week, the TV manufacturer is adding six new channels to its free service, including a Halloween movie-themed channel just in time for everyone’s favorite spooky holiday.

The Halloween Movies channel will stream scary, spine-tingling films 24/7 throughout Spooky Season. The lineup will include classics like “Rosemary’s Baby,” “Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist,” and “Exorcist III,” among many other titles that celebrate Halloween.

Other new channels include the Midsomer Murders channel, which features episodes from the British mystery series which first debuted all the way back in 1997. Also new to Samsung TV Plus is the American drag racing network NHRA TV; Grit XTRA, geared towards the western genre; and ION Mystery, which spotlights procedural crime dramas like the “NCIS” and “CSI” franchises.

Also new to Samsung TV Plus this month are three WeatherNation local news channels, where audiences can get regional coverage as well as live and breaking weather updates. Those channels are WN Charlotte, WN Portland, and WN St. Louis.

The expansion brings Samsung TV Plus to over 220 channels. The service is now available in 24 countries across the globe, and reaches more than 465 million devices — including mobile phones and smart TVs — globally.

The FAST service operated by Samsung has been doing quite a bit of expanding in the last few months. Samsung announced the relaunch of Samsung TV Plus in August, and has been doing quite a bit to bolster the service since then.

“Our new look, programming and partnerships come at a time when many consumers are overwhelmed by a myriad of monthly bills and subscriptions,” Samsung’s senior VP of product and marketing Sang Kim said of the relaunch. “We are proud not only to manufacture quality devices, but ones that provide additional value through instant and free access to entertainment spanning movies, music, news, art, gaming, health and more.”

Streaming fatigue is hitting consumers around the globe hard, and the spread of FAST channels may be the answer for customers who feel their budget being stretched to the limit. As FAST services continue to take larger shares of the audience, expect them to continue adding content as Samsung TV Plus has done.

