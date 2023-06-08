Netflix Announces New Mobile Games Coming This Summer Including ‘OXENFREE II,’ ‘Queen’s Gambit’ Chess, More
Netflix has a full slate of mobile games headed to the platform all summer long. This week, Netflix announced five more games that will join the 60+ titles already available to play from your mobile device. Among the titles headed our way include original games from Netflix, games based on Netflix properties, and licensed games from outside of the Netflix universe.
Netflix isn’t just offering 20 different versions of Solitaire, either — the company has developed new titles featuring some heavy hitters in the gaming world available for its subscribers, including the popular “Tomb Raider,” “Shovel Knight,” “Transformers,” and “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” series, among others. We’ve also seen games featuring popular Netflix IPs like “Stranger Things” and “Too Hot to Handle”,” with more on the way.
What New Mobile Games Is Netflix Adding This Summer?
Explore Edwards Island once more in Oxenfree II: Lost Signals
The first — and arguably most impressive title in the bunch — is “Oxenfree II: Lost Signals,” a narrative-driven supernatural thriller developed by Night School, Netflix’s in-house studio. “Oxenfree II” picks up five years after the first game and continues Alex’s story as she tries to deal with the repercussions of the first game’s story. “Oxenfree II” comes to Netflix on July 12. The game can also be played on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Steam.
Renew your love for chess with The Queen’s Gambit Chess
Dive into Beth Harmon’s world with “The Queen’s Gambit Chess,” coming to Netflix on July 25. Take lessons, play puzzles and matches, or compete against friends in this chess simulator themed around the award-winning drama. Players can meet familiar faces like Mr. Shaibel and Borgov, and visit iconic locations including Beth’s house, the Methuen orphanage, the Las Vegas tournament, and more.
Feed Om Nom every day in Cut The Rope Daily
The popular mobile game “Cut The Rope” comes to Netflix with a new twist. Feed Om Nom his candy with a daily challenge that will be sure to engage longtime fans of the series and newcomers alike. Cut ropes, collect stars, and pop balloons to feed the beloved green monster with a sweet tooth in this puzzle game featuring physics-based gameplay. “Cut The Rope Daily” comes to Netflix mobile on Aug. 1.
Tap into your creative side with LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed
Fans of LEGOs and battle RPGs alike can dive into “LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed” when it comes to Netflix Games. The game lets players collect and battle with over 50 characters across LEGO’s 40 years of history. Build imaginative sets, assemble a team, and immerse yourself in a world full of action in this strategic battle RPG. Coming soon exclusively for Netflix members.
Paper Trail offers you a chance to leave home
Lastly, the top-down puzzler “Paper Trail” hits Netflix coming soon. Set in a paper world, players must utilize different folding mechanics to solve puzzles and progress through a diverse world filled with thrilling scenery and engaging characters. “Paper Trail” has already won multiple indie game awards and will likely be a darling when it is released.
Senior officials at the world’s largest streamer seem to enjoy publishing games, to the point where they’re not overly concerned about monetizing them. Instead, the company wants to focus on making games enjoyable as a way to keep customers engaged with the platform. The company said it would bring 40 mobile games to the platform in 2023, with 86 in some stage of development. It’s clear gaming is a focus for Netflix moving forward.
