Netflix to Release 40 Mobile Games in 2023, 80+ More in Development; New ‘Mighty Quest’ Title Coming in April

Things around Netflix have been pretty quiet since the company caused an uproar by accidentally releasing details about password-sharing rules that many thought were going into effect into the United States. The world’s largest streamer had to backtrack on those rules, and has been inactive on the public announcement front ever since.

That changed on Monday when Netflix went public with details about its plans for its mobile games division in 2023. The service announced it had around 40 titles slated for release this year, and that between its partners and its in-house gaming studios, it had 86 more in some stage of development.

“This year we’re going to continue building our portfolio — and that means new games every month,” Netflix VP of External Games Leanne Loombe said. “Members will discover indie darlings, award-winning hits, RPGs, narrative adventures, puzzle games, and everything in between, and we’re working with the world’s leading studios to bring you these games.”

Netflix confirmed that it will be adding the beloved “Monument Valley” puzzle game franchise sometime in 2024, but if waiting until then doesn’t sound too appealing, the service is launching two new games this month. The first is called “Highwater,” in which allows users to explore a post-apocalyptic Earth in a boat to gather other survivors and escape.

Get a Sneak Peek at Netflix’s “High Water” mobile game:

The other mobile game coming to Netflix this month is “Terra Nil,” a sort of “Sim City” in reverse. Instead of building sprawling metropolises in this game you’ll dismantle them, and create lush and vibrant natural ecosystems in their place. “Highwater” is available to all Netflix users now, while “Terra Nil” will debut on March 28.

Check out the teaser for “Terra Nil”:

Then, in April, Netflix will launch “Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace” from Ubisoft. The title will be available on April 18 and the rogue-lite game set in the wacky universe that gamers will remember from the popular “The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot.” The game will feature an improved formula, deepened narrative, and upgraded frantic action gameplay, it’s easy to jump into and endlessly replayable.

Watch the announcement trailer for “Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace”:

This is the first major announcement from Netflix regarding its mobile games segment in 2023, but that part of the company took great strides in 2022. Despite (or perhaps thanks to) a report from last year that showed less than 1% of Netflix users played its mobile games, the company opened a sixth in-house gaming studio in November. There’s something for every player on the service, from titles like “Cats and Soup” to games based off popular Netflix franchises like “Stranger Things.”

If mobile games are successful for the company, Netflix could even explore a potential investment in cloud gaming. Netflix may not be playing around when it comes to introducing rules against password sharing, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t serious about developing its gaming segment more fully.