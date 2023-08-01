New Bug Surfaces on YouTube TV that Restricts Channel Guide to 3 Lines; Engineers Working on Fix

All is not well in YouTube TV-land. The live TV streaming service is facing another bug that seems to be affecting a large portion of its users; customers who boot up the service are noting that the grid-style channel guide which so effectively mimics cable isn’t showing more than three channels.

A yawning chasm of space is all that sits above the three channels, and that space does not fill in with other channel selections as it is supposed to. YouTube TV’s engineers have confirmed via Reddit that they are aware of the bug, and are working on a fix.

An image of the current guide bug on YouTube TV.

There are over 80 channels to browse on YouTube TV, so a three-line guide is obviously not going to be of much help to anyone. It doesn’t appear that the service is attempting to reconfigure its guide with major updates, it’s just a simple bug in the system.

It’s not the only issue YouTube TV customers report having in the past few weeks, either. Some subscribers reported a glitch that included unskippable ads with DVR-ed content in mid-July, which engineers were also forced to jump on quickly. Clearly, the round of updates the service sent out to users in June did not quite cover every issue.

In better news for YouTube TV subscribers, the streamer’s channel lineup has grown in select markets recently. In late June, YouTube TV brought on Nexstar-owned local affiliates in several markets, including Chicago and San Francisco. YouTube TV also rolled out its occasionally-wonky Multiview feature for [WNBA League Pass] subscribers this month, in preparation for the NFL season that begins in just over a month.

The new bug on YouTube TV should be resolved fairly quickly, but it’s notable that the company hasn’t put up a social media poll for its users lately asking them what their biggest problems with the service are like it recently did for YouTube Premium. If it did, minor bugs like the new channel guide glitch would probably get a large share of the votes.