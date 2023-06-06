YouTube TV Rolls Out Updates, Including Audio Synch Fix for Live Playback

YouTube TV has heard its users’ pleas, and is rolling out new updates to solve some of its biggest issues from the month of May. Users who have not seen these updates download yet should notice they’ve been applied in the coming weeks.

First among these updates is a solution for users who have been experiencing problems with audio/visual synch on live video. This will be especially key for customers who are trying to watch live sports, like the NBA or NHL finals on YouTube TV. The service’s engineers are also working on a fix for synching issues related to video-on-demand playback, but that update is still under construction.

Also included in the updates was a fix for Apple TV 4K users who noted that YouTube TV would sometimes crash on the device after a long playback session. This is hardly the first time YouTube TV has had to release updates specifically geared toward Apple TV device users; the service had to roll out similar fixes in March and April of this year.

YouTube TV’s next round of updates will likely include a fix for users who have noticed problems with their Library. This patch will address the relevancy of the Catch Up on Your Favorites feature, incorrect Watch badging, and ordering of Recently Recorded entries.

Additionally, YouTube representatives took the opportunity to confirm once again news that first broke a couple of weeks ago: that NFL Sunday Ticket users would have the ability to watch unlimited simultaneous streams of the out-of-market games package while inside their homes. Sunday Ticket will also be available on two concurrent streams outside the home.

There was no word from YouTube TV regarding issues that some users have been experiencing with its Family Share function. Those problems have led to speculation that YouTube TV is trying to execute a password-sharing crackdown similar to Netflix’s, especially since it will allow unlimited streams of Sunday Ticket within a home.

If you’re experiencing an issue with your YouTube TV service that is not being addressed by this latest round of updates, hold tight. Any live TV streamer will have at least a few bugs, and YouTube TV engineers are working constantly to solve issues that crop up for the service’s users.