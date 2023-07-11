YouTube Sets Up Twitter Poll for Users of its Premium Service to Give Feedback, Complaints

Giving companies feedback on a product can be an incredibly cathartic experience. Venting frustrations on a product or service that did not function as advertised is good for the soul, and it can be good for other customers who are trying to decide between that product and a similar one that may work better.

If you’re a YouTube Premium customer that has a complaint about the service, now is the time to speak up. YouTube has released a poll on its official Twitter page, asking its Premium users to identify their biggest issue with it. The company gives four options to vote on, then encourages customers with other problems to leave them in a comment.

🗣️we want to hear from our Premium members✨what issues do you experience the most?



(if you have any other feedback & feature requests, drop us a comment!) — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) July 10, 2023

As of the time of this writing, bad content recommendations were the top issue, with 34.6% of respondents saying this was the biggest problem they experienced on YouTube Premium. Limited plan options were the second-most registered complaint at 32.1%, followed by still seeing ads (23.2%) and download errors (10.1%). Many users commented that they’d love the option to subscribe to specific YouTube channels without ads, preferring an a la carte option to the all-or-nothing ad-free experience of YouTube Premium.

There was no option for YouTube Premium customers to lodge any complaints about its higher-bitrate streaming tests, other than in the comments section. In late June, YouTube began offering its Premium users a new, high-bitrate 1080p screen resolution, a video quality it kept behind the Premium paywall. YouTube has experimented with exclusive video qualities for its Premium service before; last fall, the company experimented with making Ultra-High-Definition 4K videos available only to Premium members.

If YouTube wants to respond to the “limited plan options” complaint, it could do so by making YouTube Premium available as a free perk for subscribers of its live TV streaming service YouTube TV. Doing so would enhance the value of YouTube TV, and give the company the chance to upsell current YouTube Premium subscribers.

The new Twitter poll may not lead to any major changes for the YouTube Premium platform. But companies rarely ask for feedback on such a large public scale, and if current Premium users have any hope of seeing their biggest complaint addressed by the company, the time to make your voice heard is right now.