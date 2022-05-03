Paramount+ Adds 6.8M Subscribers in Q1 2022 to Reach Almost 40 Million Global Subscribers
Paramount+ added 6.8 million subscribers during the first quarter of the year, bringing their total to 39.6 million by the end Q1 2022. When you combine it with the other services under the Paramount umbrella, including SHOWTIME, BET+, and Noggin – the company’s global streaming subscribers rose to 62.4 million.
Paramount CEO Bob Bakish has stated that the company is aiming to hit 100 million subscribers to Paramount+ by 2024.
In addition to the conglomerate’s subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) services, Paramount also reported that their free ad-supported television (FAST) service Pluto TV grew its user base to 68 million active global monthly users in the first quarter, up from 64 million last quarter. Part of the gain was attributed to a distribution deal with T-Mobile via T-Mobile Tuesdays. The company said that total global viewing hours grew by double digits year-over-year.
Paramount has added 26.5 million global streaming subscribers in the last year, including 23.1 million to Paramount+.
Despite the growth this quarter, the company’s Q1 total represents a slowdown in growth over their massive Q4 2021.
During Q4, Paramount’s combined streamers added 9.4 million subscribers to rise to 56 million; Paramount+ accounted for 7.3 million of those new subscribers. Most of the difference was a quarter-over-quarter decline in subscribers of non-Paramount+ streaming services and the seasonality of live NFL games.
As part of the company’s Q4 earnings presentation, Paramount announced that beginning this summer, Showtime programming will be available inside Paramount+. However, unlike the planned unification of HBO Max and discovery+, when the move was announced in February, Paramount indicated that the two streamers would remain separate entities, just that Showtime subscribers would be able to access the premium cabler’s content via the company’s flagship streamer.
How this change will impact subscriber totals is yet to be seen, but if Paramount follows the lead of many of its competitors and offers an even greater discount to paying subscribers of one of the services to bundle the other, it could incentivize customers enough to add one more streamer to their must-have list. Currently, the two services can be bundled for $11.99 a month.
Paramount executives have touted their unique structure as a differentiator between them and other streamers. Since the studio not only owns domestic networks but TV channels around the world as well — along with operating movie studios globally — they believe that their mix of diversified content allows them to appeal to consumers looking for a streamer that has something for every member of the family.
-
Paramount Plus
Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.
Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.
With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.
With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.
With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.30-Day Trial
-
SHOWTIME
SHOWTIME offers a subscription video streaming service that gives access to content on Showtime without the need of a cable subscription. With your subscription, you’ll get access to all of their current originals like Billions, Shameless, Homeland, Ray Donovan, Black Monday, and On Becoming a God in Central Florida.
With your subscription, you’ll also get access to their critically acclaimed catalog of previous shows like Dexter, Weeds, Nurse Jackie, House of Lies, Californication, Queer as Folk, and The L Word.
SHOWTIME also has new-release films from CBS Films, Amblin Partners, and IFC Films, which appear on the streaming service 7-8 months after they are in theaters. Every month they also have hundreds of additional older movies from major movie studios.
You can subscribe for $10.99 a month either directly from SHOWTIME, or through Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, or Roku Premium Subscriptions.30-Day Trial
-
Pluto TV
Pluto TV is a free live TV streaming service that provides more than 250 channels of live TV and thousands of on demand movies and TV shows.
Most of what you’ll find on Pluto TV qualifies as “background television.” It’s fine to keep on while you’re scrolling on your phone or cooking something in the kitchen.
Because these aren’t traditional live TV channels, it’s not a great option for live events, news, or sports, but it’s a solid choice for cord cutters who want to supplement their other services with some “comfort food” TV.