Peacock Sets ‘Minions: Rise of Gru’ Streaming Date for Later this Month; When Will it Leave the Service?

At long last, NBCUniversal has announced when it is bringing everybody’s favorite yellow, Minionese-speaking henchmen to Peacock in the blockbuster “Minions: The Rise of Gru.” After debuting in theaters on July 1, the latest animated installment in the “Despicable Me” franchise has grossed nearly $894 million at the global box office and will finally come to streaming on Sept. 23, 84 days after its theatrical premiere.

Initially, The Streamable had predicted that it would arrive on the NBCU streamer on Sept. 6, following the Labor Day Weekend and 67 days after bowing in cinemas. This would have kept it in line with another 2022 animated Universal release.

“The Bad Guys” film debuted in theaters on April 22 and arrived on Peacock 70 days later on July 1.

Minions: The Rise of Gru June 29, 2022 A fanboy of a supervillain supergroup known as the Vicious 6, Gru hatches a plan to become evil enough to join them, with the backup of his followers, the Minions.

What makes this windowing even more interesting is that even though “Rise of Gru” is an NBCU film and Peacock is the NBCU streamer, after it drops on the service later this month, it will be on the move again in fairly short order. Due to a deal announced last summer, Peacock will exclusively stream the movie for four months, then it will move to Netflix, which will have it own exclusivity window for 10 months from on or around Jan. 23, 2023 through Oct. 23 of next year.

The fifth film of the franchise returns stars Steve Carell as he explores the early years of supervillain turned good guy Gru. The movie reveals how he came to be the world’s greatest supervillain alongside his beloved minions. The action-packed film l also stars Russell Brand, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, and Oscar winner Julie Andrews.

After that window, “Minions: The Rise of Gru” will come back to Peacock for the remaining four months of its initial Pay-1 window, and then Universal can decide if it wants to make it available to other streamers from there. As a franchise, the five Despicable me films (including “Rise of Gru”) have collectively grossed more than $4.6 billion globally, so no matter what you think of those chaotic, gibberish-talking balls of destruction, they certainly have an audience.