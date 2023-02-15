Peacock to Become Exclusive Home of Tour de France in 2024

The live sports offerings on Peacock are truly impressive for a service at its price point. For just $4.99 per month, fans get access to English Premier League Soccer, NFL and Notre Dame football, select MLB games, IndyCar racing, and much more, including professional cycling. Soon, Peacock will be the only way to watch one of the most famed cycling events in the world: the Tour de France.

Peacock already streams the Tour de France simultaneously with its broadcast on NBC, but starting in 2024 the race will become a Peacock exclusive. That announcement was made in concert with word that NBC had extended its broadcast rights agreement with Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O.), which operates the Tour de France, until 2029.

“We’re excited to reach this long-term agreement with A.S.O. to present the world’s most prestigious cycling event live on Peacock for years to come,” NBC Sports’ Jon Miller said. “With the Tour de France and our extensive cycling portfolio, we are proud to continue as the home of cycling in the United States, while continuing to bolster Peacock’s best-in-class slate of live sports programming.”

Peacock will offer live, start-to-finish coverage of every stage of the race throughout its three-week run. Daily coverage on the streamer will include NBC Sports-produced pre- and post-race studio shows, full-stage replays, highlights, stage recaps, rider interviews, and more. In 2023, full coverage of the Tour de France will be available on both Peacock and NBC.

As part of the agreement, NBC Sports will present many additional A.S.O. events throughout the year, including cycling events such as La Vuelta a España, which is the final Grand Tour event of the year following the Tour de France, La Vuelta Feminina by Carrefour.es, the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift, the Spring Classics including the men’s and women’s Paris-Roubaix, and many more. Also included are the Schneider Electric Marathon de Paris, the world’s second-largest marathon, and the Dakar Rally, the world’s most challenging off-road endurance race.

“We are delighted to be able to extend our long-term partnership with NBCUniversal, which promotes the Tour de France and all the major A.S.O. sporting events to the American public on a cross-platform basis,” A.S.O. CEO Yann Le Moenner said. “The combined coverage via Peacock, which will show the entire races from the beginning to the end, and network television will ensure that everyone has access to the best of world cycling.”

Live sports offerings like the Tour de France were a big part of the reason Peacock was able to grow to 20 million paid users in 2022. NBCUniversal’s parent company Comcast clearly sees how valuable the service is, and would be wise to continue adding premium sporting events like the most prestigious of the Grand Tours of cycling.