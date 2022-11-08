Peacock to Stream NBC Affiliates in All 210 Markets for Premium Plus Subscribers

NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock is making a big expansion of its live TV streaming offerings. The company has announced that by Nov. 30, Peacock Premium Plus customers will have 24/7 streaming access to their local NBC affiliate in each of NBC’s 210 affiliate markets.

Peacock Premium subscribers could see their local NBC affiliate available on the streaming platform as early as today as the company has already rolled out some affiliates via a soft launch, but has promised that every market will see the change as of Nov. 30.

“With Peacock’s local affiliate livestream, our subscribers are getting the unique combination of the ad-free on-demand content they love with the local news and NBC programming that is already part of their daily life,” Peacock president Kelly Campbell said. “NBC affiliates have long been an integral part of local communities, and we look forward to being another point of connection and engagement for those communities across the country.”

Live streams of NBC affiliates are only available to Peacock Premium Plus subscribers, so users who have access through their Comcast subscription or those who use the ad-supported tier of Peacock Premium will not be able to use the feature. A subscription to Peacock Premium Plus currently costs $9.99 per month.

“Our NBC Affiliate stations are trusted destinations for our viewers to be entertained and informed,” NBC Affiliates Board chair Eric Meyrowitz said. “This partnership elevates our commitment to our audiences by giving them another place to receive our local and NBC broadcast programming alongside Peacock’s original and unique content.”

The move brings Peacock closer in line with the way that Paramount has chosen to distribute live TV. Paramount+ subscribers can stream their local CBS stations on the service, but like Peacock, they must sign up for the more expensive Premium tier to access the live stream feature.

The addition of local NBC affiliates to Peacock is also good news for Sling TV subscribers, particularly those who are signed up for a Sling Orange plan. Sling Orange does not currently offer NBC, so for a bundled price of $50 per month, users can now sign up for Peacock Premium Plus and have access to a live stream of their local NBC station, plus 30 more channels via Sling.

It’s been a busy few months for Peacock. The service grew to 15 million paid subscribers in the third quarter of 2022, and the service is undoubtedly hoping to add more customers with the inclusion of local NBC stations. But if that isn’t enough of a draw, Peacock also recently added a hub for Hallmark original movies and shows, so lovers of holiday films have even more ways to watch this season.