Peacock Unveils ‘Watch With’ Feature, Allowing Audiences to Stream Episodes and Interact with Stars

Peacock was able to more than double its paid subscriber total to 20 million in 2022, but that doesn’t mean that the NBCUniversal streamer is resting on its laurels (feathers?).

Peacock is adding a new feature titled “Watch With” to its content lineup. It’s a new interactive feature that allows fans to stream episodes of select series simultaneously with the stars of the show on a split-screen interface. Viewers will be able to ask questions and interact in real time with these stars and get their reactions to the episode live.

As soon as the user enters the livestream, they will see a video overlay of talent providing commentary on the episode, alongside a count of how many fans are watching. The event will also keep the pulse on all live social chatter, bringing buzzworthy moments and questions up to the talent in real-time via the #WatchWithPeacock hashtag.

The “Watch With” feature will debut on Friday, Feb. 24, immediately following the Season 2 premiere of Peacock’s acclaimed drama series “Bel-Air.” The show’s headliners Jabari Banks and Olly Sholotan will join the first “Watch With” episode, and the feature will soon extend to “Eurovision” with two-time Olympian and NBC correspondent Johnny Weir, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” with Candiace Dillard Bassett and Marysol Patton, plus many more titles to be announced.

“After exceeding our viewership forecasts, we’re highly encouraged by the first test of ‘Watch With’ as a way to super-serve fans with a live communal viewing experience,” NBCUniversal SVP John Jelley said. “As we work to build an unrivaled audience experience at Peacock, we’re looking to continue experimenting with in-product innovations that enhance the streaming experience and break into the cultural zeitgeist.”

The “Watch With” feature sounds as if Peacock wants to take advantage of the increasing popularity of re-watch podcasts. Shows like the “Scrubs” re-watch podcast “Fake Doctors, Real Friends” or the “Office” themed “Office Ladies” have gained huge followings, demonstrating that people want to know insider stories from their favorite TV productions. Now, Peacock has a way to offer audiences those stories in a new format.

NBCU is not the only media outlet looking to expand interactivity with fans. The live TV streaming service YouTube TV announced on Feb. 8 that it would be bringing new interactive features to NFL Sunday Ticket in its inaugural season on the service, including live commentary, chats, polls and more.

“Watch With” is an interesting experiment for Peacock. If it succeeds, there’s a good chance more streamers will begin experimenting with increased interactivity on their platforms.