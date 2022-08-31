Philo Adds Free Retrocrush Channel; Offering $5 Off Per Month During Labor Day Sale

Having trouble deciding which is the right live TV streaming option for you? It can be incredibly difficult to choose between services when the amount of content they offer is constantly growing. One live streaming service just got a little more animated. Philo has announced that it is adding another free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel to its already formidable line-up: the Retro Crush channel. Philo is also offering $5 off its monthly subscription rate for customers who sign up during its Labor Day Weekend sale; but you’ll need a special promo code to access the deal!

Retro Crush is a FAST channel that specializes in Japanese animated content. It offers shows from the Golden Age of anime, including “Lupin,” “Ninja Robots Tobikage,” “The Twelve Kingdoms” and hundreds of other titles available to stream. It also has live-action offerings, movies, dubbed anime, and premium exclusives.

Philo has been bolstering its free channel offerings quite a bit this summer. In June Philo added the DECADES and Smart TV channels, which features classic sitcoms like “I Love Lucy” and police procedural dramas. Philo also brought in the MeTV and Heroes and Icons channels in August, adding to its offerings of iconic shows like “MAS*H”.

Philo is also offering new subscribers $5 off their first month’s subscription, but only if they sign up between Sept. 1 and Sept. 5 to celebrate Labor Day. To get the promo, click here to sign-up and get a 7-Day Free Trial, plus $5 discount with promo code LaborDay2022.