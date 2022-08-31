Philo Adds Free Retrocrush Channel; Offering $5 Off Per Month During Labor Day Sale
Having trouble deciding which is the right live TV streaming option for you? It can be incredibly difficult to choose between services when the amount of content they offer is constantly growing. One live streaming service just got a little more animated. Philo has announced that it is adding another free ad-supported TV (FAST) channel to its already formidable line-up: the Retro Crush channel. Philo is also offering $5 off its monthly subscription rate for customers who sign up during its Labor Day Weekend sale; but you’ll need a special promo code to access the deal!
Retro Crush is a FAST channel that specializes in Japanese animated content. It offers shows from the Golden Age of anime, including “Lupin,” “Ninja Robots Tobikage,” “The Twelve Kingdoms” and hundreds of other titles available to stream. It also has live-action offerings, movies, dubbed anime, and premium exclusives.
Philo has been bolstering its free channel offerings quite a bit this summer. In June Philo added the DECADES and Smart TV channels, which features classic sitcoms like “I Love Lucy” and police procedural dramas. Philo also brought in the MeTV and Heroes and Icons channels in August, adding to its offerings of iconic shows like “MAS*H”.
Philo is also offering new subscribers $5 off their first month’s subscription, but only if they sign up between Sept. 1 and Sept. 5 to celebrate Labor Day. To get the promo, click here to sign-up and get a 7-Day Free Trial, plus $5 discount with promo code LaborDay2022.
Philo
Philo is a live TV streaming service designed for entertainment lovers which includes 60+ channels for $25 per month.
They have a single $25 plan with major channels from A&E Networks, AMC Networks, Discovery, Hallmark, and ViacomCBS. These include A&E, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Discovery, HGTV, MTV, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Network. The service also has a Unlimited DVR, which now keeps your recordings for up to a year.
You’ll also get channels like Cooking Channel, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, LOGO, and Nicktoons.
While it doesn’t include any local or sports channels like ESPN, FS1 (Fox Sports 1) or NBC Sports Network, it is the cheapest option for live entertainment-only TV.