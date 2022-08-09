Philo Adds MeTV, Heroes & Icons, More Free Channels to Lineup

Streaming just got a little more familiar as on Tuesday, live TV streaming service Philo announced the launch of three new free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels from the Weigel Network. The streamer has welcomed classic TV channel MeTV, action and inspirational channel Heroes & Icons, and history and biography channel Story Television. The three channels join fellow Weigel networks DECADES and Start TV which premiered on Philo in June.

MeTV is the home of some of television’s most iconic shows, including “The Andy Griffith Show,” “Leave it to Beaver,” the original “Perry Mason,” “MAS*H,” “The Andy Griffith Show,” “Carol Burnett,” The Flintstones,” and many more. The channel also has its own original hosted horror movie show “Svengoolie!”

Heroes & Icons airs shows that celebrate heroes of all kinds, both real life and imagined. The channel’s programs are organized into five different categories: war, western, justice, iconic, and all-American heroes. The series on H&I include “MacGyver,” “Walker Texas Ranger,” “Baywatch,” “Superman,” “Batman,” and all five original Star Trek series: “Star Trek,” “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” “Star Trek: Voyager,” and “Star Trek: Enterprise.”

Story Television features historically focused content, with each day specifically programmed around individual genres and themes. Stories include those of military and combat, innovation, world events, American history, modern achievement, unexplained phenomena, and biographical profiles.

Current estimates indicate that Philo has a subscriber base of 800,000 customers and the live TV streamer is ramping up its programming offerings, announcing its first original programming deal earlier this year.

The skinny bundle streamer includes more than 60 popular television channels including AMC, A&E, BET, Discovery, Food Network, History, TLC, Lifetime, Hallmark, Paramount Network, and more. Subscription options start at just $25 per month following a seven-day free trial with the ability to add-on premium channels.