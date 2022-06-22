Philo Adds DECADES, Start TV to Streaming Channel Lineup

Have you ever looked around at the scads and scads of streaming content premiering on a daily basis and felt overwhelmed and nervous; practically paralyzed by the mind-numbing number of programming options? Well if you feel beaten down by the stress of constant content selection, Philo has the perfect remedy: Two nostalgia-driven channels full of the most comfortably familiar series in memory.

On Wednesday, the live TV streaming service announced the addition of the DECADES and Start TV channels to its programming lineup. The former is referred to as a pop culture time capsule, offering original programming and world-class sitcoms, talk shows, and variety series featured by decade. The network airs classic shows including “The Ed Sullivan Show,” “The Donna Reed Show,” “Petticoat Junction,” “I Love Lucy,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “Taxi,” “Cheers,” and more.

The latter channel focuses on women-led procedural dramas including “Cagney and Lacey,” “Medium,” “Ghost Whisperer,” “Crossing Jordan,” “Cold Case,” and others.

On weeknights on DECADES, the channel airs “Smartcoms Through the DECADES,” which spotlights long-running, popular comedy series like “WKRP in Cincinnati,” “Get Smart,” and “The Honeymooners.” Then on weekends, the channel presents the “DECADES Binge” in which it airs a single series for two full days. The shows selected range from across all TV genres and eras in DECADES’s extensive library.

Start TV is the first and only TV network dedicated specifically to scripted dramas featuring strong, successful women in diverse and compelling roles. The channel augments these characters’ journeys with inspiring stories of real women sharing how they got their “Starts” in business, how they faced life challenges, and experienced personal reinvention.

Popular shows on the channel include “The Closer,” “The Good Wife,” “Major Crimes,” “Rizzoli & Isles,” “Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman,” “In Plain Sight,” “Touched by An Angel,” and more. In addition, original My Start Story vignettes air daily to encourage others to start something new, persevere through difficult times, and ultimately succeed via the real-life stories of remarkable women.

Current estimates indicate that Philo has a subscriber base of 800,000 customers and the live TV streamer is ramping up its programming offerings, announcing its first original programming deal earlier this year.

The skinny bundle streamer includes more than 60 popular television channels including AMC, A&E, BET, Discovery, Food Network, History, TLC, Lifetime, Hallmark, Paramount Network, and more. Subscription options start at just $25 per month following a seven-day free trial with the ability to add-on premium channels.