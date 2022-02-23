Philo Signs Its First Original Programming Deal

Philo has just signed its first original programming deal with digital media company Kin to bring “Boss Moves,” a new series starring Rasheeda Frost (“Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta”), to the platform. In addition, the live streaming service will add over 65 hours of Kin’s women’s lifestyle content.

Other series coming to Philo include “Hello Hunnay with Jeannie Mai Jenkins,” “Really, Truly, Maybe with Christina Milian,” and “9 to Wine” which stars former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe. The library of Kin’s programming will be available as part of Philo’s base package ($25). “Boss Moves” will have twelve 30-minute episodes and begins shooting later this month.

“Kin creates programming that resonates with women of all backgrounds, wherever they are watching,” Kin COO Tejal Ajmera said. “We are excited to debut ‘Boss Moves’ with Philo and are confident it will attract audiences looking for strong, talented, and diverse talent.”

Matt Stein, head of brand and creative strategy at Philo, said that the company’s emerging original programming strategy was something that it has been “thoughtfully exploring, with a partner who aligns with our audience and approach.”

Stein told Fierce Video, “Philo is dedicated to building value by super-serving our community in every way we can. That goes for everything from customer service, to product features, to content. Using the feedback we get from subscribers and behavioral insights we have access to, we’re using institutional wisdom to develop targeted content that can enhance our already robust offering.”

Philo COO Mike Keyserling in a statement said, “We’re thrilled to bring Kin’s entertaining and diverse content to our platform for our subscribers. Kin’s programming, which specifically focuses on entrepreneurship and female empowerment, is a great fit for Philo’s community. We are certain that Philo subscribers will enjoy the extensive catalog of Kin shows, as well as Boss Moves, our upcoming new original series with Rasheeda.”

This is Philo’s first foray into original programming, but many other traditional and streaming distributors including AT&T, DirecTV, Charter, and fuboTV have made similar moves to provide content for their own platforms.